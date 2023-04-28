Simeon Birnbaum added another impressive victory to his record-breaking high school career on Friday night.

The Rapid City Stevens senior received an invitation to compete in the mile at the Elite High School Showcase at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.

The University of Oregon signee finished in 4 minutes, 2.36 seconds to edge out Jackson Heidesch (Dowling Catholic, Iowa) by .4 seconds and claim the top spot at the historic Blue Oval.

"It was good to get a good mile under my belt," Birnbaum told reporters in an interview with RunnerSpace. "I'm still not the fastest right now, still coming off of two-mile shape. I've got an 800 next week, then I'm just back in the training block until State and the big national races."

Simeon Birnbaum, #DrakeRelays Elite Mile CHAMP 🔵🏆



It's ANOTHER national victory for the @StevensRaiders senior/future Oregon Duck. Birnbaum runs 4:02.36 to beat Duke commit Jackson Heidesch to the line.



FYI: We'll have more on Simeon on Monday's episode of #MidcoMag.



⏱️⚡️🥇 https://t.co/7SkRXemQvI pic.twitter.com/h4Jt7r2JOy — Alex Heinert - Midco Sports (@AHeinertMidco) April 29, 2023

Birnbaum trailed Heidesch as the duo entered the final 100 meters, but the defending South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year turned on the jets down the home stretch to secure the victory.

"(The crowd) was into it, just hearing them cheer for Heidesch was super awesome," Birnbaum said. "My goal this weekend was to be the villain, and I think I accomplished that."