Simon Lavigne returns to Rush from Calgary

The Rapid City Rush announced on Monday that defenseman Simon Lavigne has been assigned to the Rush by the AHL Calgary Wranglers.
Lavigne was recalled by the Wranglers on Tuesday and did not appear in any games during his stint in Calgary. In 22 games for the Rush this season he has four goals and eight assists. The rookie defenseman has been recalled by the Wranglers three times this season and has yet to appear in a game in the AHL.
Rapid City will take the ice at home on Thursday night for the first of three games in three days against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.