Rapid City Post 22 entered Wednesday’s elimination game needing a boost at the plate to advance in the Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament in Yankton.

The Hardhats found that spark by playing small ball. They totaled three bunt singles, five stolen bases and reached on 12 free passes to put the pressure on Harrisburg Maroon.

Fifth-seeded Post 22 also benefitted from a stellar relief outing by Eli Kelley and kept its championship hopes alive with a 14-4 run-rule victory over the Tigers at Bob Tereshinski Stadium in Yankton.

“We’re not swinging the bat very well now but we found a way to get traffic on the bases,” Hardhats coach Kelvin Torve said. “And we got them around by stealing, bunting and putting pressure on them with small ball.”

The Hardhats return to action against the loser of No. 2 seed Harrisburg Gold and No. 3 seed Yankton at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The game was initially schedule for 1:30 p.m. but tournament organizers pushed the times back due to high temperatures.

Ridge Inhofer went 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs to pace the Hardhats at the plate.

The center fielder indicated that timely hitting ultimately proved the difference against Harrisburg Maroon.

“Yesterday we had three or four changes with runners on second and third,” Inhofer said. “Today we had the same opportunities and capitalized on them. That was a really good feeling going into the rest of the tournament.”

Harrisburg Maroon struck first in the game with a two-run homer by Payton Blackwelder in the opening frame to go up 2-0.

Post 22 settled in offensively during the following inning. The Hardhats hung a six-spot on three walks, a hit batter, two bunt singles, a wild pitch and a sacrifice bunt to move ahead 6-2 after two innings.

In the third, the Tigers pushed back with another two-run bomb off the bat of Sam Sutton to cut their deficit to 6-4. But Kelley entered in relief of Hardhats starter Palmer Jacobs and shut down Harrisburg Maroon.

“I just wanted to control the strike zone and throw pitches where I wanted to,” Kelley said. “And I actually threw them for strikes so they could get themselves out.”

Kelley earned the win in four shutout innings of relief. He one hit while walking three and striking out three.

“That’s what he’s done all year,” Torve said. “He has two pitches he can throw for strikes and they’re competitive strikes not just balls down the middle. We always know what we’re going to get with Eli and today we needed him to restore a little bit of sanity.”

Post 22 kept up the momentum at the plate while Kelley shoved on the bump. It added five runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to secure a mercy-rule victory.

To try and spark the offense, Torve tweaked a few things in the Hardhats lineup before the game. Wilson Kieffer made his first start at shortstop since he broke his hand in June and the staff inserted Tate Crosswait in left field.

“Everybody is going to need to contribute and we wanted them to get some at-bats and playing time,” Torve said. “Wilson has tournament experience and Tate doesn’t. We wanted to get them in the lineup and break them in a little bit.”

Torve said the team is out of mulligans and the mindset is to play well or go home.

Kelley agreed with his coach's assessment of Post 22’s motivation.

“Our mindset is to not lose again,” Kelley said. “We need the offense to put up runs while the pitching shuts them down.”