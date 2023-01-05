Spearfish boys survive late push by Hill City; Mya Kochuten, Spartan girls overwhelm Rangers

HILL CITY — Spearfish seemed in control late in its game against Hill City Thursday at Coach Gin’s Court.

The Spartans held a 12-point advantage with just under four minutes to play until the Rangers kicked it into high gear.

Hill City clawed back to claim its first lead of the game with a 14-0 run in just over two minutes to go up 58-56 with 1:40 to go.

Spearfish stood strong down the stretch, however, to claim a 63-60 road victory thanks to clutch free-throw shooting in the final minute.

“For them to dig down, go through that adversity, get to the free-throw line and to execute at the end was huge,” Spartans head coach Ben Schultz said. “And they were able to get those stops at the end without fouling. Props to them. I'm really proud of them for that.”

The Rangers (2-2) were able to cut down their large deficit thanks to solid play by Alex Stoeckmann. The sophomore guard finished with 20 points, including 14 in the second half.

“He wanted the ball and was just making plays,” Hill City head coach Laramie Havey said. “I'm caught up in the game and my brain is stuck on our team performance right now, but I don't really think about Alex because I always know I can count on him.”

Smith Funke played the role of the hero for Spearfish (2-1) in the final minute as he knocked down 4 of 4 free throws to seal the victory.

“In practice we shoot free throws every day,” Funke said. “I just hit those shots because I brought it to the game.”

The senior guard finished the night with 17 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. Antonio Serrano also finished with 17 points.

Schultz said he was proud of Smith for overcoming some earlier turnovers to get buckets when the Spartans needed them most.

“He’s just a senior doing senior things,” Schultz said. “He's a veteran in this group and we expect those guys to step up in those moments. I'm just really proud of him for doing that.”

Hill City knocked down six straight shots on its 14-0 run, with four of them coming off Spearfish turnovers.

Schultz said the team finished with over 20 turnovers Thursday after losing the ball 17 and 18 times in its previous two games.

“When we turn it over, we're giving them opportunities to get easy buckets,” he said. “We're not a team that can do that. We have to take care of the ball and we have to execute, if we want to be winning on a consistent basis.”

Spearfish returns to action Jan. 13 at Brandon Valley and Hill City tips off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Edgemont.

Mya Kochuten, Spearfish girls overwhelm Hill City

Spearfish’s Mya Kochuten went off on Hill City Thursday at Coach Gin’s Court.

The sophomore guard racked up 23 points and set the pace of the game as the Spartans cruised to a 48-25 road victory over the Rangers.

“She's just a baller and she plays that way,” Spearfish head coach Dakota Johnson said. “She plays with a lot of confidence and her teammates feed off of that. I'm also really proud that when they did try to take her away a little bit, we had other players step up.”

After one quarter, Hill City (0-4) trailed 15-11, but the Rangers only managed one field goal and three points in the second quarter.

In that span, Spearfish (2-3) seized control of the game and pushed its lead to 29-14 at halftime.

“We lost our energy a little bit there, and you know they're a good team,” Hill City head coach Wade Ginsbach said. “They play a lot of screen-and-roll basketball. They put the right people in the right spots and when we collapsed, they kicked it out and they hit their shots.”

Freshman Alaina Dean led the way for the Rangers with eight points.

Hill City returns to action Jan. 10 at Philip.

“We’ve just got to keep working,” Ginsbach said. “We have to keep playing unselfish basketball, keep getting the right people in the right spots and taking the right shots.”

Jozie Dana chimed in with 15 points for the Spartans in what Johnson and Kochuten dubbed the young team’s first complete game of the season.

“We always have three minutes where we get complacent, but today we put it all together,” Kochuten said. “It felt nice and it shows how deadly we can be against the teams coming up on our schedule.”

The Spartans return to the floor Jan. 13 against Brandon Valley.

“I want to see this again,” Johnson said. “I want them to have that composure and that confidence. We’ve been playing not to lose, instead of playing in control. They played in control tonight and I want to see that moving forward.”