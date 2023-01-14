Spearfish girls, Custer boys repeat as BHC wrestling champs

LEAD — The Spearfish girls wrestling team continued their reign of dominance atop the Black Hills Conference Saturday at Lead-Deadwood High School.

The Spartans racked up 140 points, five individual championships and placed seven wrestlers in the top three as they cruised to a second consecutive conference title by a 50.5-point margin.

Spearfish head coach Joel Martin said he was pleased to see his girls wrestle complete matches en route to another team title.

“It's a good weekend for us because we've got a grinder schedule,” Martin said. “It's a very, very tough schedule, and I set it up that way because I know our girls can handle it and it’s been a good thing.”

Maraia Kruske (106 pounds), Madelynn Schlup (120 pounds), Candice Matsude (126 pounds), Taylor Graveman (132 pounds) and Marlee Heltzel (170 pounds) claimed individual titles for Spearfish.

Kruske (16-2) set the tone for the Spartans at 106 with a victory via pin over Belle Fourche’s Kyra Vandenberg at four minutes, 44 seconds in the third period.

“We won last year as well, so we came here wanting to defend our title,” the senior said. “I think Taylor and I both, as seniors, didn’t want to lose in the conference championships.”

Graveman continued her run of dominance in the state and pinned St. Thomas More’s Victoria Verhey in 20 seconds to earn her conference medallion.

The 132-pound senior said Saturday was just another day at the office.

“I definitely wish I had a little bit tougher competition,” Graveman said. "But hopefully I'm helping teach these other girls some things and hopefully trying to make a match for people too.”

Other area champions included Belle Fourche’s Hailey Rodriguez (113 pounds), STM’s Teagan Vining (142 pounds), Lead-Deadwood’s Trinity Zopp (154 pounds), Custer’s Jessica Mckenney (190 pounds) and Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood’s Destiny Triplet (285 pounds).

Vining pulled out an 11-6 decision over Spearfish’s Jayden Werlinger to claim the Cavaliers’ first-ever girls BHC title in their first year of girls competition. STM’s other girls wrestler, Victoria Verhey, claimed second place to Graveman at 132.

“It's just me and one other girl,” Vining said. “It's really cool that I won for my first year wrestling and she got second, so I'm really happy for her to feel like this.”

Team Standings

1. Spearfish, 140

2. Belle Fourche, 89.5

3. Custer, 59

4. Hot Springs, 53

5. Douglas/RCCS/NU, 34

6. Lead-Deadwood, 30

7. Hill City, 22

8. Red Cloud, 11

Custer boys run away with another BHC team championship

The Custer boys dominated the competition at the Black Hills Conference Tournament Saturday at Lead-Deadwood High School.

The Wildcats won nine individual titles, placed 13 wrestlers in the top three and amassed 267 1/2 points to claim a team title by 111 points.

Custer head coach Jared Webster said the key to a repeat was simply staying healthy.

“Our kids came out and performed to show that they're solid in this part of the state,” Webster said. “We were able to put our whole varsity lineup so that all the seniors could go out with a bang in the Black Hills Conference.”

Wildcats who won individual titles included Tyler Trant (106 pounds), Tray Weiss (113 pounds), Landon Woodward (126 pounds), Riley Scott (132 pounds), Jonathan Lewis (160 pounds), Ryder Bailey (170 pounds), Parker Noem (182 pounds), Grady Lehrkamp (220 pounds) and Zayne Severyn (285 pounds).

Woodward (17-0) claimed his gold medallion with a 5-0 decision win over Spearfish’s Parker Graveman at 126. The two wrestlers entered the final period tied at 0-0 before Woodward found a late edge.

“I knew I needed to get that point,” Woodward said. Then I had to stay ahead and just play it smart. I ended up getting a takedown at the end, so that was pretty good.”

Other individual champions included Spearfish’s John Jeffery (120 pounds), Belle Fourche’s Riley Dighton (138 pounds), Lead-Deadwood’s Miles Renner (145 pounds), Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood’s Kale Crowser (152 pounds) and Hot Springs’ Caleb Rickenbach (195 pounds).

Renner claimed his title for the Golddiggers with a 17-1 tech fall over Custer’s Kai Rusch at 4:58 in the third period.

“Personally, this feels really good,” Renner said. “I've been wrestling since seventh grade and this is a goal I’ve wanted to achieve for a long time. It feels great to end the day off with a good W.”

Crowser claimed his title by pinning Custer’s Connor Adams at 4:21 in the third period.

The sophomore said he’s proud to represent New Underwood atop the podium as a part of the Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood co-op.

“Our program has been growing a lot,” Crowser said. “The last couple years we had like five kids on the team and now we can fill up a roster and quite a bit of JV. It feels good to represent and keep growing the program.”

Team Standings

1. Custer, 267.5

2. Douglas/RCCS/NU, 156.5

3. Spearfish, 114.5

4. Lead-Deadwood, 89.5

5. Belle Fourche, 81

6. Hot Springs, 52

7. STM, 47

8. Hill City, 11

9. Red Cloud, 0