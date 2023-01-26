Spearfish girls douse Central in 2nd straight win after 2-6 start

The Spearfish girls basketball team is starting to string together consistently strong performances on the floor.

After a spirited effort in an overtime loss to undefeated Red Cloud last Friday, dropping their season record to 2-6, the Spartans pulled off a stunning upset over Class A No. 3 St. Thomas More on Tuesday.

They backed up that victory with a strong 49-35 win over Rapid City Central on Thursday at Naasz Gymnasium.

“I think the girls are just starting to really play together and recognize what they’re capable of, and hitting big-time shots down the stretch,” Spearfish head coach Dakota Johnson said. “That’s been our momentum-starter, having some girls hit some big shots, and we just feed off of that.”

Mya Kochuten knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for Spearfish (4-6), grabbing seven rebounds, while Sophie Guthmiller chipped in nine points. The Spartans shot 37.2% from the floor, went 6 of 21 from 3-point range and converted 11 of 16 free-throw attempts. They also pulled down 12 offensive rebounds.

“That was our point of emphasis. We really wanted to attack the glass, and I thought they did a pretty good job. Gave up a few offensive rebounds, and I thought we could’ve done a better job there, but they just have a really gritty mentality and that’s what’s been carrying us.”

Aaliyah Jones earned a team-high 12 points for Central, playing in its first game under interim head coach Jacqee Schaefer following Josh Mach’s resignation on Tuesday. Leah Landry added 11 points off the bench for the Cobblers, who shot 24%, went 3 of 15 from the perimeter and converted 8 of 10 at the charity stripe. They also tallied eight steals.

“Our girls played really hard tonight. It’s been a tough week and I was really proud of the way they battled,” Schaefer said. “They left everything on the floor. It was more of a battle than the score showed in the end, but either way it’s a good start.”

A 9-0 run for the Spartans, aided by five points from Kochuten, gave them an early 11-2 lead in the first quarter, but a pair of 3s from Jones, who scored 10 first-half points, helped keep the Cobblers in the contest, trailing their Class AA foe 15-10 after eight minutes.

“She’s always been a player who we’ll have to look to for our offense,” Schaefer said. “She’ll find ways to get to the basket and score, it’s just being able to take care of the ball and get her the ball safely.”

In a much more defensive second quarter, Spearfish sank just two field goals, including a banked-in jump shot by Brylee Grubb, but was aided by free throws to build a 23-15 advantage at halftime. Landry tallied a 3-point play in the period to keep Central from falling behind by double digits.

Jones laid in a coast-to-coast bucket and Kate Scharf drilled a 3-pointer as the Cobblers opened the second half on a 7-0 run to cut their deficit to one. The Spartans came roaring back, however, finishing the third quarter on a 13-8 run thanks to a pair of 3s from Kochuten to take a 37-29 advantage into the final frame.

Kochuten drained back-to-back 3s from the left wing in the fourth quarter as Spearfish finally stretched its lead to double digits at 43-31 with five and a half minutes to play. Central notched just four more points the rest of the game.

“She’s just a baller, and she just comes to play no matter who we’re playing,” Johnson said of Kochuten. “It’s a great weapon to have, but when team’s start going to her and try to take her away, we’ve got plenty of weapons coming off the bench and starting, so I’m just really proud of the balance we had tonight.”

Spearfish is back in action Tuesday at Lead-Deadwood, while Central, now on a four-game losing skid, is at Huron on Friday.