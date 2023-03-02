Dakota Johnson is willing to take on anybody Friday for the chance to guide her team into their first state tournament since 2014.

With the roll her squad is on right now, heading into the postseason with momentum and belief, a win over any opponent seems possible right now.

After a rough start to their campaign in which they dropped six of their first eight games, many in which they held leads late, the Spearfish girls basketball team has found the formula for winning, earning victories in eight of their last 11 contests, and they enter the Class AA SoDak 16 with their first winning regular season in seven years.

“It’s obviously heartbreaking because you want to come out on top with those wins,” said Johnson, the Spartans head coach. “But being able to compete at that high level, it hasn’t been a super common thing over here, so I think it’s exciting for the girls to see.”

Entering her second year at the helm, Johnson, a Mountain Home, Idaho native and 2016 Black Hills State graduate, was hoping the team culture she tried to cultivate in her inaugural year, a 7-14 finish, would be well-established this season.

It very much was, she said, but Spearfish’s start this past December was largely derailed by winter weather in the Black Hills, forcing the cancellation of games and practices. It took the Spartans out of the routine and daily grind of a high school basketball season.

“Having the weather throw us for a loop hurt us getting into a rhythm and really recognizing roles and getting a feel for how we wanted to play,” Johnson said. “You don’t want to blame it on that, but it was hard to get into a rhythm.”

The result was a 2-6 start that put them towards the bottom of the Class AA standings. But there were positives from those early losses that Johnson said made her squad hopeful and kept them working toward a possible turnaround.

In their meeting with Pierre T.F. Riggs, the second best team in AA, Spearfish led through the first minute of the fourth quarter before the Governors closed the game on a 19-5 run and ended up with a 13-point victory. Against Harrisburg, No. 6 in the class, the Spartans led in the third quarter and trailed by a point in the final two minutes before the Tigers held on for a five-point victory. They even threatened Red Cloud’s undefeated record and took the Lady Crusaders to overtime before falling by two points.

“We wouldn’t complete a game,” sophomore guard Mya Kochuten said. “We were all giving it 100%, we were just starting too late or having that two or three-minute lull where we would come down, but those games really powered us to turn it around and into a winning streak.”

Spearfish dropped close games to Belle Fourche (four points), Rapid City Stevens (five points) and Brandon Valley (nine points), but Johnson took those losses in stride, using them as teaching moments rather than disappointing results that were piling up.

“They hadn’t really been in those situations with the group of gals that we have right now,” she said. “And so ultimately what we were taking from it is, yes it’s a loss, but it’s a great learning experience and I would much rather have those learning experiences early in the season instead of in the SoDak, so hopefully when we get to that SoDak game, we can use that experience that we’ve gained.”

Kochuten said the moment she realized her team’s potential and how they could produce a winning season came during their first few games in a matchup with Black Hills Conference foe Hill City on Jan. 5, a 23-point road victory in which she said they put everything together.

“We went out there and we beat them by 20-something points, but we handled it with authority and we knew what we had to do,” she said. “We had to go in there as a business trip and we had to go in there and win.”

Spurred on by their early results, the Spartans’ season began to turn four days after their narrow loss to Red Cloud, a home game against perennial powerhouse St. Thomas More where they pulled off a stunning three-point victory over the Cavaliers.

They then battled past Rapid City Central and throttled Lead-Deadwood to put together a three-game winning streak and get back within one game of an even record.

“Once they started seeing the ball go in and once they started seeing our game plans work and trusting the process, I think that was the turning point for us,” Johnson said. “The thing I love the most about these girls is they don’t care who gets the glory. We could have one night where one girl scores 20 points and the next night it’s a different girl. It doesn’t really matter, that’s not what they’re focused on. They’re just focused on the finish, and I love the mentality they have right now.”

Following streak-ending losses to Huron and Mitchell, both just four-point results, Spearfish rebounded with double-digit wins over Sturgis and Custer. After surrendering a seven-point fourth-quarter lead in a loss to Rapid City Christian, the Spartans finally got back to .500 with dominating victories over Douglas and Yankton, and surpassed .500 with a six-point win over Brookings in their regular-season finale.

“We just know that we’re so much better than what we’re doing, and we know that we have so much potential,” said. “When we play to that potential, then we’re so much better and we complete the game.”

On another three-game winning streak, Spearfish (10-9), the No. 11 seed in Class AA, is carrying momentum into its SoDak 16 game, a rematch with No. 6 Harrisburg (15-5) Friday on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT.

Johnson said she’s ready for another shot at the Tigers, and a shot at the Spartans’ first state tournament berth in nearly a decade.

“Quite honestly, I would take anybody, with the way we’ve been playing and the mentality that we have,” she said. “It was super close with Harrisburg. I think we had multiple opportunities to end up on top in that game, and we gave up some wide open shots, we missed some rebounds, we missed some free throws, so if we can capitalize on some of those things and not make some of those same mistakes, I really like our chances pulling this one out.”