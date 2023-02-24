Taylor Graveman and Maraia Kruske played pivotal roles in building the Spearfish girls wrestling program from the ground up.

The Spartans seniors bookended their high school careers with individual championships at the girls wrestling tournament Friday at Summit Arena to go out on top.

Spearfish head coach Joel Martin got emotional as he described what Graveman and Kruske have meant to his program.

“You can't ask for a better feeling than that,” Marin said. “We had seniors going out on top that are the bedrock of our program as we were starting out. It’s something for the other girls in the room to look up to.”

Graveman (48-0) defeated Gianna Strangeland of Pierre in a 13-0 decision to win her third straight state championship and cap a perfect season. The Spearfish senior will attend North Central College in the fall to continue her wrestling career, but first she plans to return to Nationals in Fargo and train to compete at the World Championships.

“Every chapter comes to an end,” Graveman said. “I just have to go on to the next and hope for the best.”

Graveman had 42 pins on the season, but ended her career with the shutout decision victory. She said it wasn’t perfect but that she was happy to remain a perfect 11-0 at the state tournament in her career.

“They know what's coming from her, but they can't stop it,” Martin said. “(Strangeland) did a good job of defending us, but (Graveman's) a three-time state champ, which is pretty impressive.”

Kruske (36-3) claimed her second state championship in three seasons when she pinned Pierre’s Sydney Uhrig at 59 seconds. The Spartans senior entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed but fought her way into the finals and made the most of her opportunity.

“That's just Maraia,” Martin said. “Sometimes you don't know what you're gonna get with her…But I could tell this tournament she was a different Maraia than I’ve seen and that was a good thing.”

Kruske’s victory helped propel the Spartans to a third place finish in the team standings with 72 points, one point ahead of fourth-place Lakota Tech.

Martin said the legacies of Graveman and Kruske will carry on despite their departure because of the way they helped train the younger girls in the program.

“They lit the fuse and hopefully we keep the fuse going,” Martin said. “We've got some good girls underneath them. Those two have definitely led the way and helped not just in Spearfish, but throughout the state.”

All in all, it was a satisfying tournament for Spearfish as it sent its two best off in fine fashion.

“I've been doing this a long time,” Martin said. “This is probably the most satisfying day I've ever had as a coach because our girls persevered.”

Team Standings

1. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 167 points

2. Canton, 134.5 points

3. Spearfish, 72 points

4. Lakota Tech, 71 points

5. Rapid City Stevens, 64 points