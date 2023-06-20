STURGIS — Pitching ruled the day in a doubleheader between Spearfish Post 164 and Sturgis Post 33 on Tuesday at Strong Field.

Spearfish started the day on a high note with a 4-3 victory behind a solid outing by starter Brayden Ericks.

“He does a fantastic job,” Post 164 coach Parker Louks said. “He’s really stepped up as a pitcher this year because he didn’t really do that last year. But he came into the role this year because we needed him and he’s done a great job. I expected nothing less than what he showed today.”

The Titans bounced back in Game 2 for a 7-0 win thanks to a complete game effort on the bump by Kain Peters.

“We’re getting pretty good at having to flush a game and keep playing,” Sturgis coach Wade Huntington said with a chuckle. “It’s been that way a lot for us, but that’s exactly what they do. Also everybody has more of a puffed up chest and more confidence immediately when they know Kain is on the mound.”

The Titans (5-15) return to action this weekend in the College World Series Classic at Creighton Prep in Omaha, Nebraska.

Spearfish (8-23) is back on the field Friday against Clark at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

Game 1: Spearfish 4, Sturgis 3

Post 33 struck first in the opener with a run-scoring double by Evan Stroud and an RBI single by Owen Cass to take a 2-0 lead after one inning.

Ericks settled in for Spearfish after the first to keep Sturgis at bay and give his bats a chance to wake up.

“When I’m pitching I just have to trust everybody who’s in the field with me,” he said. “I just have to throw it where they can hit it and let my teammates make plays. If they swing and miss, that’s what happens.”

The offense followed for Post 164 when its starter got in a groove.

Spearfish plated two in the fourth and two in the sixth to move ahead by a pair and it limited the Titans to one run in the seventh to secure the victory.

Ericks earned the victory in 6 1/3 innings of work, as he allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He also went 2 for 4 at the plate and scored a pair of runs to help himself out.

“He’s a great baseball player,” Louks said. “He’s athletic, he can run fast, he can hit the ball and now he can pitch. He’s a great leader for our team.”

Beau Peters suffered the loss in five innings as a starter. He allowed four runs (three earned) with two walks and five strikeouts.

“I thought Beau pitched outstanding,” Huntington said. “We had a lot of close pitches that didn’t go our way but we had some guys standing around watching pitches too. We just didn’t take advantage of opportunities.”

Game 2: Sturgis 7, Spearfish 0

The Titans came alive in the nightcap to total seven hits and take advantage of five Spearfish errors.

Kain Peters looked sensational on the mound in seven complete innings. He shutout his rivals from up north and allowed just three hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

“I was kind of planning on tearing them apart,” the Post 33 pitcher said. “All of my pitches were working really well today, so that was helpful. I was able to throw all of them for strikes and that was really good.”

After the game, Louks credited his opposing pitcher for a lights out performance.

“Kain shoved,” he said. “We’ve had this happen before and it’s tough when you have a guy throwing and mixing pitches that well…We just can’t let previous at bats dictate future at bats.”

Adam Flohr went 2 for 3 to lead the way for Sturgis at the plate.