SIOUX FALLS — Doctors told Gretchen Adamski to take it easy, stay in a boot and keep weight of her foot.

The Spearfish standout heeded the doctor’s orders through Wednesday, but couldn’t help herself Thursday when Day 1 of the Class AA State Track & Field Meet rolled around at Howard Wood Field.

The pole vaulter missed the last few weeks of the regular season due to an injury sustained earlier this month. At the Howard Wood Dakota Relays, Adamski strained the lisfranc ligament that runs on the top of her left foot, the same one she uses to plant on every vault.

Adamski competed at State in spite of the pain and grimaced after every jump, but she pushed through in hopes of claiming her first state title.

She entered the meet as the top seed and exceeded expectations, pushing through to vault a new personal best 11 feet, 9 inches and claim the top spot on the podium.

“I was just trying to get in the pit and not die,” Adamski said chuckling. “I wasn’t really expecting much. I just wanted to clear something and do good…I have all summer (to get better) and this is a thing I had to do.”

All three Spearfish vaulters in the field finished the day on the podium. Reese Nida finished second via tiebreaker at 11 feet, 9 inches and Madeline Cross finished eighth at 10 feet.

Spartans head coach Aaron Nida welled up with emotion when he reflected on the toughness required for Adamski to PR and earn a first-place medal.

“I didn’t even know if she’d make it down the runway,” an emotional Aaron Nida said. “She hasn’t been on a runway since Howard Wood. She’s just a tough kid. I don't know how she did it, but she had a great day.”

During the event, Adamski received helpful tips from Nida and Rapid City Stevens vault coach James Vollmer. They kept telling her to clear the bar on her first attempt to minimize the strain on her body, and she cleared 11 feet, 9 inches on her first try. It ultimately led to her victory in a tiebreaker against teammate Reese Nida.

The runner-up also PR’d twice in the event to reach a new height on her final attempt. The eighth grader recorded one of the ten best performances in the history of the state meet.

Reese Nida was a little gimpy on Thursday as well, but praised Adamski’s display of determination.

“I can’t even imagine it,” she said. “I’ve struggled with my injuries, but nothing compares to what she had to deal with. I don’t even understand how she’s walking right now.”

Aaron Nida also felt a tremendous amount of pride seeing his daughter excel on the biggest stage in South Dakota.

“I root for her because she is my daughter,” he said. “But all three of them are kind of like my daughters. I’m happy to see them all do well and I feel bad when they don’t do what they want to do. We’re just kind of a vault squad.”

Adamski and both Nidas admitted that Thursday made them even more thrilled for next season because Spearfish returns all three of its pole vault state placers.

“I’m excited,” Reese Nida said. “It’s going to be great and we’re going to do even better next year.”

Jaden Guthmiller ties meet record in 100 dash prelims

Spearfish’s Jaden Guthmiller also showcased grit on the opening day of the state track meet at Howard Wood Field.

The senior sprinter suffered an injury to his hamstring during the Dakota Relays and missed the last few weeks of the regular season.

He returned to form Thursday to tie the meet record in 100-meter dash prelims at 10.49 seconds. Guthiller matched the time recorded by Sioux Falls Washington’s Matthew Stahl set in 2021.

“I guess records are made to be broken,” he said. “That’s always the goal for me to go get them and do my best.”

The first-place finish in the prelims automatically qualified him for the finals on Saturday.

Spearfish head coach Aaron Nida said he wasn’t sure what Guthmiller would do when the gun fired this weekend, but was more than pleased with the result.

“We were pretty confident that he’d be alright, but I didn’t expect that kind of time,” Nida said. “I figured he’d be at 10.7 or 10.8, but that was really nice to see. He’s got the 200 tomorrow and hopefully we get in the finals for both events on Saturday.”

Simeon Birnbaum propels Stevens to repeat sprint medley titles

The Rapid City Stevens sprint medley team was in fifth place heading into Simeon Birnbaum’s anchor 800.

The University of the Oregon signee closed the gap between himself and the leaders in the first 300 meters, trailed the frontrunner for the next 300 and sped into the lead position in the final 200.

The Raiders team of Birnbaum, Grady Loos, Ben Lust and Beck Morgan finished at 3:34.12, ahead of O’Gorman.

“I came into this with a lot of nerves,” Birnbaum said. “It was one of my most nervy races ever because I’m dealing with some hamstring stuff. But I felt really smooth. It felt really good and I think we ran with a lot of confidence today.”

Loos set his teammate up to finish the job with a strong 400. He worked his way from sixth to fifth during the baton exchange and his record-breaking teammate took care of the rest.

“Yeah, I was pretty confident he could make it up,” Loos said. “Right now he’s dealing with the hamstring, but when I hand it to him I have so much faith in him to get us back up there and win it.”

Other Class AA state champions crowned on Day 1

Girls

4x800 Relay: Brandon Valley – 9:07.03

Sprint Medley Relay: O’Gorman – 4:06.06

Long Jump: Nyariek Kur, Sioux Falls Washington – 18 feet, 4 inches

Shot Put: Reese Terwilliger, Pierre T.F. Riggs – 44 feet, 1 inch

Boys

4x800 Relay: O’Gorman – 8:00.7

Long Jump: Landon Dulaney, Brandon Valley – 22 feet, 7.5 inches

Javelin: Carson Barnett, Harrisburg – 176 feet, 6 inches