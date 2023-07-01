Rapid City Post 320 stayed hot on Friday with a doubleheader sweep at Pete Lien Memorial Field to clinch a spot in the Rushmore Classic championship.

The Stars opened the day with an 8-0 mercy-rule victory over the Colorado Rogue in five innings behind a stellar outing by Jhett Peterson, then sealed their spot in the title game with a 9-4 win in five and a half innings over the Post 320 Shooters.

Stars head coach Lane Hovde wanted to see his squad clean some things up in this week’s tournament, and he left the field pleased with the results so far.

“We just wanted to see at-bats, see some pitching and work on making some plays,” Hovde said. “We had the error bug early in the season, but we’ve done really well lately. We’re just fine tuning things.”

After another solid day, the Stars have won four straight and five out of their last six games. They return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Rapid City Post 22 Expos.

Hovde hopes his team’s improvement continues on Saturday in the tournament championship.

“We need to throw the ball better, hit the ball better and field the ball better,” Hovde said.

Game 1: Stars 8, Colorado Rogue 0 (5 innings)

Post 320 started the first contest with three runs in the bottom of the first and kept up the momentum as Peterson shoved on the mound.

The Stars starter pitched a complete game shutout and allowed one hit, while striking out nine and walking one.

The outing gave Peterson a bode of confidence after he returned from a short break due to an ankle injury sustained last Friday.

“I’ve been injured and have been trying to work back into things,” he said. “I wasn’t throwing as fast as I could, so I was just trying to throw strikes. You have to go up with confidence, and if you do that you’ll be successful.”

Post 320 backed up its pitching with six hits and took advantage of three Colorado errors. The Stars committed one error in the field.

Hovde credited Peterson for showing confidence in spite of the time off.

“As a young guy he needed to get back and be confident,” Hovde said. “He was able to go out there, work on his pitches and throw some strikes here and there.”

Game 2: Stars 9, Shooters 4 (5 1/2 innings)

The Stars fell behind 2-0 after the opening frame but pushed back to secure a victory over their junior varsity counterparts.

Errors plagued both teams in the field. The Shooters finished with six and the Stars committed three.

The Stars scored two runs in the first, second and third, and hung a three-spot in the fifth to take control before the game’s two-hour time limit expired.

Ryan Rufledt went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI to lead the Stars at the plate.

“It’s always nice to get some momentum,” Rufledt said. “You can’t play down and you have to play up. We needed to get some momentum, get our confidence up and keep it rolling.”

Kolby Denke took advantage of his opportunity to start with four solid innings on the bump to pick up a win.

He surrendered four runs (two earned) on three hits while walking three and striking out seven.