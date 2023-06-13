Rapid City Post 320 struggled to find life in an afternoon game against Gillette Post 42 Tuesday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

But the Stars bounced back later in the night, behind another sensational start by Jett Wetzler against in-state foe Brandon Valley Post 131.

Post 320 committed five errors in an 11-0 loss in five innings to the Riders, but bested Brandon Valley 2-1 thanks to 6 2/3 solid innings of work by its ace pitcher.

“After the first game we told the guys that we have to flip something,” 320 head coach Lane Hovde said. “We had to change something and said that nothing up to that point mattered. Something had to change for us to keep moving forward with the season and I think that win will help us a lot.”

The Stars’ (10-19) victory in the night cap snapped a six-game losing streak.

“This is huge,” Wetlzer said. “Momentum is huge in baseball…and hopefully we carry this momentum on to our other games.”

Post 320 returns to action at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a doubleheader against Pierre Post 8 in the state’s capital.

Game 1: Gillette 11, Stars 0 (5 innings)

Hovde decided to mix up the Post 320 lineup in its first game of the day.

The Stars opted to start their high school seniors in the contest and rested super seniors Ryan Rufledt, Jett Wetzler, Jace Wetzler and Mason Mehlhaff.

Gillette only managed six hits in the contest but Post 320 struggled to get going, managing two hits and committing five errors.

“It was definitely something new,” Hovde said of the lineup change. “I wanted to start all of the seniors on senior day. I tried something there, but we knew we had to go back to (our normal lineup) in Game 2.”

The Riders’ first eight runs went in the books as unearned. Post 320 pitching issued 10 walks, hit a batter and struck out two against Gillette.

Joe Corwin suffered the loss in 2 2/3 innings of work, despite allowing just one hit. He allowed eight runs (all unearned) with seven walks and no strikeouts.

Callaway Jensen and Kolby Denke nabbed the only hits of the contest for the Stars.

Gillette scored in each frame and hung crooked numbers in the second (three runs), third (four runs) and fifth innings (two runs).

Game 2: Stars 2, Brandon Valley 1

Post 320 started strong when Mehlhaff laced a line drive into the outfield and scored on a fielding error in center to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Jett Wetzler backed up the early offense by allowing one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings on the bump. He finished the night with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

“That guy just goes out and does his job,” Hovde said. “He doesn’t really show emotion. He really looks like nothing bothers him and he just did his job.”

Jett Wetlzer said he knew it was going to be a good day when he struck out his first two batters in the first.

“I just got out there, got in a rhythm and then it just flowed my way,” he said.

Brandon Valley scored its only run of the contest on a single by Sam Sejnoha that plated Nate Meyers in the top of the fourth. The Stars minimized the damage and went to the home half tied 1-1.

James Furchner answered emphatically for Post 320 on the first pitch of the frame with a no-doubt home run to left that gave his team a 2-1 lead. The clutch hit eventually proved to be the winning run.

Furchner credited his faith for the solo shot and recited his favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, which he said gives him perspective in big moments.

“I was sitting fastball all night,” he said. “It just happened that the pitcher threw it and I raked it.”

Hovde said the long ball was exactly what Furchner and his team needed on Tuesday night.

“Me and James have had a lot of conversations about his hitting lately,” Hovde said. “He said he just needed one and he got his one. Hopefully he can keep rolling with his at bats after that.”

Hovde took Jett Wetzler off the mound with one out to go and nobody on base, to preserve his pitch count for the rest of the Stars’ games this week.

The veteran right-hander wasn’t happy to see his coach walk out of the dugout, but understood the decision.

“I was kind of bummed,” he said with a smirk. “But I have to stay under a pitch count and it is, what it is.”

Noah Popken entered to close the game and issued a pair of walks to put the go-ahead run on first. He quickly collected himself and struck out Meyers and seal the victory.