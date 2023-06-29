Inclement weather wreaked havoc on what should’ve been Day 1 of the Rushmore Classic on Wednesday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Scattered thunderstorms pushed Rapid City Post 320’s opening matchup with Salem/Montrose/Canova Post 140 to Thursday night, and it took the Stars a few innings to settle in.

SMC took an early 1-0 advantage, but Post 320 put up four runs in the fourth to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

The Stars went on to secure a 6-3 victory and open its home tournament on the right foot.

“It was good to play these guys again and actually put together a full game,” Stars head coach Lane Hovde said. “It was a great start to the tournament for us.”

Jack Ammerman put Post 320 ahead 3-1 with a two-run double with one out in the bottom of the fourth.

The go-ahead knock highlighted a frame that featured four runs on four hits, an error and a wild pitch to give the Stars a 4-1 advantage.

“I was just trying to hit the ball on the ground,” the left fielder said. “There were runners on second and third, and I just needed to hit it in play. I couldn’t strike out and leave the runners on base.”

Ammerman fell behind in the count 0-2 but battled back to break the game open at a critical point.

“That was a huge, huge at-bat,” Hovde said. “He fought off some pitches and Jack is a gamer, no matter where you put him he will game. He’s going to go out and give you everything.”

After two long days pulling tarp at the ballpark, the victory proved rewarding for those in the Stars clubhouse.

“It just felt nice going out there,” Ammerman said. “I probably never wanted to play more than today after sitting around at the field for a lot of hours. It was nice and it felt good to get a win.”

Salem pushed back with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, but Post 320 answered with a pair in the bottom of the sixth to secure the victory.

Jett Wetzler earned the win on the mound in five innings as a starter. He allowed three runs (earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out eight.

Ben Dressler entered in relief to pick up a save with two shutout innings of work. He surrendered four hits with no walks and one strikeout.

Both squads finished the night with 12 hits. SMC (7-3) tallied three errors and Post 320 (17-25) played a clean game in the field.

“Every baseball coach loves playing clean baseball,” Hovde said. “The boys love it too and it was good to see.”

Joe Corwin, Ryan Rufledt and Jace Wetzler each racked up a pair of hits, while every other Post 320 player in the lineup ended the night with a hit.

Owen Alley suffered the loss in a complete game effort. He gave up six runs (three earned) with one walk and six strikeouts.

The Stars return to action in an evening doubleheader Friday against the Colorado Rogue and Post 320 Shooters as the Rushmore Classic continues.

First pitch against the Rogue is set for 8:30 p.m. at Pete Lien Memorial Field.