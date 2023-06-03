Rapid City Post 320 trailed Colorado Rogue by three runs entering the bottom of the fifth inning before catching fire.

The Stars sent 11 batters to the plate and tallied eight runs on five hits and an error in the frame to take a commanding lead it never relinquished.

The crooked inning included a bunt-single, two doubles, a triple, an inside the park home run and a steal of home plate.

The Stars held on to secure a 13-8 victory in their final Veterans Classic pool play game Saturday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

“We preach team baseball all the time and to keep passing the bat,” Post 320 head coach Lane Hovde said. “I knew eventually we were going to get to that (pitcher). He has great speed and we have to tip our cap to him because he’s a good pitcher, but that’s what we train, to have barrel speed out front and pass the bat.”

Post 320 (8-12) returns to action at 11:30 a.m. Sunday against Lincoln Southwest for its place game.

Mason Mehlhaff started the fifth-inning rally with a bunt-single, and Jett Wetzler drew blood on the next at-bat with a one-run triple to pull his team within two.

Ben Dressler delivered later with a one-out double that plated Wetzler to make it a one-run game and scored on an error by the left fielder to tie the game with two outs.

“The boys said to put a bunt down and get us going,” Mehlhaff said. “After that, we just passed the bat all inning long.”

James Furchner plated Dressler with a two-out double to give the Stars the lead, and scored two ABs later with a steal of home as Teagan Sayles took a walk to double the lead.

Mehlhaff delivered again to cap the inning with a three-run inside-the-park home run over the centerfielder’s head that pushed the Stars’ lead to 13-8.

Five Post 320 batters finished with at least two hits. Dressler went 3 for 3 with three runs and a walk, while Mehlhaff went 2 for 3 with three runs, three RBIs and a walk to lead the way.

The veteran shortstop said the win helped boost the Stars’ confidence after dropping a pair of games on Day 2 of the tournament.

“Going into today we knew we needed to be better with the bats,” Mehlhaff said. “Each hit that we can pile on builds confidence and momentum within the team. And it helps us put up big innings like that one.”

Mehlhaff played college ball at Dakota Wesleyan this spring, and Hovde said his presence in the clubhouse is paying dividends for his team far.

“He’s a big piece that we were missing early,” Hovde said. “He comes out with heart and pride, and he plays hard. He’s just kind of the guy on our team.”

Noah Popken earned the win on the bump in his first outing of the season with one inning of relief in the fifth. He allowed one run on no hits with one walk, two hit batters and two strikeouts.

Caden Benke and Lukas Kanta each contributed an inning of scoreless relief action in the sixth and seventh, respectively, to close out the contest.

Max Feierstein suffered the loss. He allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Hovde said he knows it’ll take another solid outing for his squad to best Lincoln Southwest in their Veterans Classic finale Sunday.

The Stars said the starter for the matchup will be a game time decision.

“Hopefully the momentum can roll over,” Hovde said. “We’ve got to come out and play our type of baseball. We need to limit the untimely errors, pass the bat like we have been and get good pitching. If we keep up the energy I think we’ll go get the job done.”