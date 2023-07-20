There’s no shortage of meaningful baseball in the Black Hills this weekend.

Rapid City Post 320 and Rapid City Post 22 host Class A Regionals that kick off on Thursday evening.

The fifth-seeded Hardhats hope to start strong as they aim to defend their 2022 state title, while the sixth-seeded Stars look to reach the state tournament for the second-straight season after a five-year hiatus.

Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve was optimistic about the start of the postseason during his team's hour-long practice Wednesday morning. The Hardhats host Pierre Post 8 at 7 p.m. Thursday in Game 1 of a best-of-three series at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“Since the Firecracker Tournament we’ve been playing good baseball,” Torve said. “The pitching and defense have gotten it done all year but when we compete at the plate we’ve been fine. It’s very gratifying to see the hard work these guys have put in, pay off to this point.”

Post 320’s Lane Hovde is eager to get his first postseason underway as the team’s head coach. His squad hosts Harrisburg Maroon at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pete Lien Memorial Field in a best-of-three series.

“It’s a new season,” he said. “Everyone is 0-0 right now. You just have to handle your business and everything should play out.”

Post 22 (44-21) struggled to find momentum last month and dropped a 12-9 decision at Pierre on June 29.

The Hardhats bounced back during the Firecracker Tournament ahead of Independence Day to earn a championship on their home field. They enter the weekend with a three-game win streak and are 12-2 in the month of July.

Torve gave Hayden Leighty the nod to open the weekend on the mound against the Eights.

“We’re a completely different team now,” Leighty said. “Our energy and attitude going into games is completely different and I don't think that there are many teams that can stop this.”

The Stars (25-31) have had an up-and-down season but have played well against state competition.

Mason Mehlhaff, one of the squad’s college freshmen, has remained a constant at the plate. He enters the weekend hitting .322 with a .906 OPS, 17 RBIs and a team-high 51 runs scored.

The shortstop is confident the team will open on the right foot with ace pitcher Jett Wetzler making the start.

“Obviously we want to make State,” Mehlhaff said. “These next couple of games are going to be really big for us. Hopefully, we can come out and get the first one with our ace throwing on the mound. We need to play good defense and hit for him.”

Injuries hampered the Hardhats at the midway point of the season, which forced younger players to step up and play in meaningful games.

Torve believes his team is in a better spot as a result because they were able to build depth.

“We have seven positions set now and that’s nice,” he said. “At this point in the year, you want to Xerox your lineup off every day. We still have some decisions to make but the guys we put out there work hard and play hard.”

Hovde made sure to point out that the Harrisburg Maroon boasts a talented lineup, despite its youth, and told his team not to count anybody out in the postseason.

“We’ve got to play good baseball to get it done,” he said. “I’m excited for my first postseason in South Dakota and I think we have a good team. Anything can happen.”

First pitch for Game 2 of each series is set for 11 a.m. Friday and the third contest will be played later that afternoon, if necessary.

Regional winners advance to the state tournament from July 25-29 in Yankton.