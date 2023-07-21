Rapid City Post 320 entered Friday with a 1-0 series lead over Harrisburg Maroon in the Class A State Legion Regionals.

The Stars needed one victory to advance to a second-straight state tournament, but a thin bullpen cost them at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Tigers opened the day with a 5-4 win and closed it with a 13-7 win to take the series and knock Post 320 out of the postseason.

“We haven’t been very deep on the mound,” Stars coach Lane Hovde said. “We’ve been spoiled in games this season with guys going six or seven innings. We ran into a tough one today.”

The Stars finished the season 26-33 overall in a season filled with ups and downs.

Friday marked the final legion games for five college freshmen in the Post 320 clubhouse. Mason Mehlhaff, Jett Wetzler, Jace Wetzler, Noah Popken and Ryan Rufldet hung around on the field for a few extra minutes after the game exchanging hugs and taking pictures with each other and their families.

Poken started on the mound in Game 1 of the midday doubleheader and was trying to wrap his mind around the end of an era.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “I’ve spent the last four or five years here. Summer ball was everything to me and this team was everything to me. It’s crazy.”

Hovde credited his team for continuing to fight with their backs against the wall as Harrisburg tightened its grip on the lead in both games.

“That’s one thing I don’t want to take away from this team,” Hovde said as he started to get choked up. “They fought hard. It’s always tough when the season ends but I applaud them for fighting and staying in it.”

Game 1: Harrisburg Maroon 5, Stars 4

Hits came at a premium in the first game of the day but the Tigers took advantage of free passes to gain the upper hand.

Harrisburg drew 10 walks, was hit by a pitch and capitalized on one Stars error to nab a one-run victory.

“In Game 1 we probably should’ve handled things a little bit differently,” Hovde said. “We just came out on the losing end.”

The Stars led 2-1 after three innings but Harrisburg moved in front 5-2 with one run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Post 320 drew back-to-back walks to lead off the seventh and put the tying run at the plate with no outs.

An error allowed Joe Corwin to score with one out and cut the deficit to two with one out. Ryan Rufledt followed with a single to put runners in the corners with one out.

The Stars pulled within one when Jett Wetzler scored on a wild pitch, but a double play ended the rally and tied the series at 1-1.

Rufledt went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Mason Mehlhaff went 2 for 3 with a run scored to lead Post 320 at the plate.

Ben Dressler suffered the loss in 1 2/3 innings as a closer. He allowed one run on two hits while walking two and striking out four.

Game 2: Harrisburg Maroon 13, Stars 7

The Tigers opened the rubber match with a seven-spot in the top of the first and Post 320 never recovered.

Harrisburg went up 7-0 on three hits, two errors and three walks.

Post 320 pulled within five with a pair of runs in the fourth and answered Harrisburg’s three-run fifth with three runs of their own. But the Stars never trailed by less than five runs.

“It’s tough,” Hovde said. “You give up a seven spot and you just have to fight back and claw back.”

Mehlhaff led his team at the plate in his final game at Post 320. He went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, a pair of doubles and a run scored.

“It’s tough to end the season like that today,” he said. “We thought we were coming in to grab a win and go to the state tournament. But now quite a few of us are done playing baseball…it’s bittersweet and a little emotional.”