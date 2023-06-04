Rapid City Post 320 stranded 15 runners and committed six errors in its Veterans Classic finale Sunday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Stars led 3-0 after four innings before Lincoln Southwest (Neb.) tallied four runs on three hits and three errors in the top of the fifth to seize control of the game.

Post 320 pushed back with a pair of runs in the fifth, but the Silver Hawks added three runs of insurance in the top of the seventh to put the contest out of reach for good.

Lincoln secured a 9-6 victory over the Stars to finish the tournament on a high note.

“It’s like we talk about all the time, untimely errors,” Post 320 head coach Lane Hovde said. “If we can capitalize and get a strike here and there instead of getting behind and walking guys, then things tend to go your way. In the fifth, we didn’t handle it well, but that’s baseball.”

The Stars (8-13) finished the weekend 2-3 in tournament play, but Hovde still there's still plenty of things for his club to be optimistic about moving forward.

“There were a lot of positives, even though it was an up-and-down weekend,” Hovde said. “We swung it well, but we say it all the time, and it’s in the paper a lot, we had untimely errors. If you capitalize on mental mistakes, any team is going to win ball games.”

Jhett Peterson suffered the loss on the mound in two-plus innings of relief. He allowed seven runs (three earned) on six hits with two walks, one hit batter and one strikeout.

The Silver Hawks (9-5) finished 4-1 on the weekend and won out after an 8-7 walk-off loss to Post 22 on Thursday.

Landon Lewis earned the victory in 1 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed two runs (both earned) on two hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

Dayton Engelbart picked up a save with two hitless innings to close the game. He surrendered one unearned run with three walks and two strikeouts. Engelbart also led Southwest at the plate as he went 2 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs and a solo homer to lead off the seventh.

James Furchner and Mason Mehlhaff finished with multi-hit games for Post 320. Furchner went 2 for 3 with a walk, one run and an RBI thanks to a solo shot to left field in the fifth inning. Mehlhaff went 2 for 4 with a walk, a run and an RBI.

Lincoln Southwest jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after two innings with a pair of unearned runs in each frame to put pressure on the Stars.

Post 320 bounced back with a three-run third to take its first and only lead of the game at 3-2. The Stars used four straight singles to get on the board in the frame.

Lincoln pushed back with a four-run fifth on three hits and three Post 320 errors to seize control.

Post 320 returns to action in a doubleheader Tuesday with a road matchup against Sturgis Post 33 (1-6) at Strong Field. The Stars downed the Titans 2-1 to open the Veterans Classic Thursday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

“We’ve got to go handle business at 3 o’clock Tuesday,” Hovde said. “It’s the same team we faced on Thursday night and I won’t be surprised if we see (Kain) Peters (on the mound again). We just need to throw the ball well, hit the ball well, run the bases well and handle business.”

The Stars cap the evening in Sturgis with a non-league contest against Casper Post 2 AA.