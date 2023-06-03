Rapid City Post 320 struggled to gain momentum on a prolonged Day 2 of the Veterans Classic on Friday at Pete Lien Memorial Stadium.

The Stars opened the day with a 7-2 loss to North Platte (Neb.) Post 163.

In Game 2, Miles City jumped out to an early 9-0 lead and survived a late push by Post 320 to secure a 13-8 victory in a contest that wrapped up close to 1 a.m., thanks to a lengthy weather delay that extended the game time to nearly five hours.

“We’ve just got to bounce back,” Stars coach Lane Hovde said. “It’s baseball. We played a good game in Game 1 but have to finish. That’s our thing right now, is finishing.”

The Stars (7-12) return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Colorado Rogue at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Hovde coached the summer collegiate team for the Rogue organization last summer before taking the reins at Post 320.

“It’s going to be fun,” he said. “That’s actually the staff I had when I coached high school fall ball. It’s going to be fun and I appreciate that organization.”

Game 1: North Platte Post 163 7, Post 320 2

The Stars managed five hits and committed three errors in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader against North Platte.

Post 320 fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first when C. Johnson scored from third on a dropped third strike.

The Stars received a solid start on the bump from Laadon Faatz but were never able to catch up at the plate. Faatz allowed one hit and two runs in six innings of work with five walks and seven strikeouts in the loss.

The Nationals doubled their lead in the top of the sixth when A. Brosius scored from third on a Jack Polk groundout to make it 2-0.

Post 320 showed some fight in the bottom half with a run on one hit and a walk. Mason Mehlhaff managed a one-out double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error by the pitcher to make it 2-1 after six.

In the top of the seventh, North Platte added five runs of insurance on three hits, two hit by pitches, two walks and an error to pull away and put the game out of reach.

The Stars threatened in the final frame as they nabbed back-to-back single by Jace Wetzler and Carter Benke to open the bottom of the seventh. Wetzler advanced to third on Benke’s hit to put runners in the corners with nobody out.

Wetzler scored on a fielder’s choice later in the inning to cut his team’s deficit to five, but the Nationals held on to secure the victory.

Polk earned the victory on the mound in five innings of work as the Nationals starter. He blanked the stars and allowed two hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Game 2: Miles City 10, Post 320 7

Close PHOTOS: Post 320 against North Platte during the Veterans Classic It's day two of the 4-day classic.

Miles City stormed out to a 9-0 lead after 1 1/2 innings despite managing just two hits and survived a late push by the Stars to secure the victory.

The Outlaws took advantage of four walks, two hit by pitches and a pair of hits in the opening frame to take a 5-0 lead early.

Miles City plated four more runs in the second on five walks, an error and a pair of RBI groundouts to push its lead to nine.

Post 320 pushed back in the bottom of the second with two outs. The Stars tallied four straight hits to cut their deficit to 9-3 after two.

The Stars added three more in the third on four hits to pull within three after three.

Miles City led off the fourth with a single and drew a one-out walk to put two on before weather in the area forced an extended delay.

The two squads traded runs in the fifth before Miles City tallied three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 13-7 lead.

Isaac Dike led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple off the wall and scored on a throwing error to cut his teams deficit to five runs, but the Outlaws buckled down to secure the late-night win.