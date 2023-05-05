SPEARFISH — Rapid City Post 320 continued its hot streak on Friday with a doubleheader sweep of Spearfish Post 164 on Friday at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

The Stars claimed a 12-2 run-rule victory in five innings in Game 1 and kept their foot on the gas in the second contest for a 10-0 run-rule victory in six.

The wins gave Post 320 a regular season sweep over their rivals from up north and extended its win streak to four.

“The guys came out and finished the series,” Stars manager Lane Hovde said. “They played two complete baseball games, from top to bottom. That included everyone on the field and everyone in the dugout too.”

Post 320 (5-4) outhit its opponent 21-7 in the two contests as Spearfish (0-5) left its home field in search of its first win of the young season.

“We don’t have a win but we can only go up from here,” Spearfish manager Parker Louks said. “We preach energy, effort and enthusiasm, and that’s what we need going forward. We’re a great ball club…it’s just all mental right now.”

Spearfish hits the field again at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a twin bill against Rapid City Post 22 at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Ryan Rufledt paced the Stars as he went 5 for 6 with eight RBIs and four extra base hits between the two games.

Jett Wetzler and Laadon Faatz picked up victories on the mound in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively.

“(Faatz) has been pitching very well for us,” Hovde said. “Jett just came in and did what he was supposed to do on the mound. Those are two big pieces of why today happened.”

The Stars return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday for a doubleheader against the Casper Oilers at Mike Lansing Field in Casper, Wyo.

Game 1: Post 320 12, Post 164 2 (5 innings)

Ryan Rufledt jumpstarted Rapid City Post 320 with a three-run home run to right-center in the top of the first and the Stars kept it rolling.

Rufledt finished the contest 3 for 3 with six RBIs, a pair of homers, a double and crossed the plate three times.

The Stars hung five runs in the first, three in the second and four in the fourth to claim their third straight victory via the 10-run rule after five innings.

“When we played these guys last week I saw a couple of their arms,” Rufledt said. “That helped for sure and I was just really attacking the fastballs.”

Jett Wetlzer earned the victory on the bump with a complete game effort. He surrendered two runs (both earned) with one walk and six strikeouts.

Jack Branum suffered the loss in 1 1/3 innings as he allowed eight runs (all earned) on six hits with three walks and no strikeouts.

Game 2: Post 320 10, Post 164 0 (6 innings)

In the second matchup, the starting pitchers looked unhittable early in the game.

Spearfish starter Cody Chapman allowed one hit in the first three innings. Faatz answered for the Stars with five scoreless innings of scoreless as he allowed just two hits.

Post 320 broke through in the fourth with three runs on three hits and assumed control of the game.

The Stars added four in the fifth and three in the sixth to cap the run-rule victory.

Post 320 backed up Faatz’s start with 11 hits. The sophomore said the run support gave him a boost of confidence down the stretch.

“It helps a lot,” Faatz said. “It gives you a confidence booster and allows for some leisure (on the mound). It’s nice and it’s always good to have a little bit of help.”

