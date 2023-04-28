Rapid City Post 320 got off to a slow start in Friday’s doubleheader against Spearfish Post 164 at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Stars trailed their visitors from the Northern Hills by three runs entering the final frame of the first game, but Post 320 rallied thanks to keen baserunning to win their first game of the new season, 7-6, on a walk-off passed ball.

In Game 2, Post 320 started on the right foot with three runs in the first and cruised to a 13-3 mercy-rule victory in six innings to earn a two-game sweep.

The two victories marked the first of Lane Hovde’s tenure as the head coach of the Stars.

“The first one was a little a little stressful,” Hovde said. “But hey, in the second one we just kept it rolling. We’ve got them again next Friday, so we’ve got to get back to it at practice and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Baserunning proved a major factor in both games as the Stars swiped 19 bases and took advantage of 20 free passes via walks and hit batters.

Spearfish head coach Parker Louks said the heartbreaking loss in the first matchup stuck with his team in Game 2, but he’s confident they’ll flush it this week.

“We’ve got a whole week in between this, so we’re going to be fine,” Louks said. “It’s just mental toughness because physically we’re there. We can compete with these guys.”

The two squads return to action next Friday for another two-game set with the first pitch of Game 1 set for 5 p.m. at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish, with Game 2 to follow.

Game 1: Post 320 7, Post 164 6

The Stars struggled to find momentum at the plate in Game 1 of the doubleheader, but put pressure on Spearfish by getting runners on base in other ways.

Post 164 limited Post 320 to four hits in the contest but issued 10 walks and committed three errors to keep the Stars in the mix.

Spearfish entered the bottom of the seventh with a commanding three-run lead before the Stars walked it off with four runs on one hit and an error to claim a 7-6 home victory.

Spearfish quickly recorded the first out of the frame, but Post 320 loaded the bases after Ryan Rufledt reached on a walk, Kolby Denke reached on a fielding error by the shortstop and Ben Dressler drew a walk.

Jhett Peterson followed with the third walk of the frame, which sent Rufledt home and cut the deficit to 6-4. Carter Benke kept the momentum alive with a sacrifice flyout to center that made it 6-5 with two outs.

Tegan Sayles delivered the only hit of the inning with an RBI-double that plated Dressler and tied the game at 6-6.

"I like to just sit there and wait for a pitch," Sayles said. "It's the same for our other guys. We all waited and we got our moment."

In the ensuing at-bat, Isaac Dike faced a 1-1 count when a passed ball scooted all the way to the backstop and allowed Peterson to score, giving the Stars their first win of the young season.

Micaiah Griffith earned the win in one inning of relief. He retired the side in order in the top of the seventh with one strikeout and no walks.

Cody Chapman suffered the loss in 2 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed five runs (one earned) on two hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Sayles led 320 at the plate, going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI.

Aiden Haught set the tone for Spearfish in his first appearance of the season, as he went 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs on a two-run homer in the top of the first.

Game 2: Post 320 13, Post 164 3

Rapid City Post 320 found some life on offense in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader as it tallied 13 runs on 11 hits and three Spearfish Post 164 errors.

The Stars pushed three runs across in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Post 320 continued to pour it on until it eventually run-ruled Spearfish in the bottom of the sixth. Isaac Dike delivered the game-winner on a single that scored Jhett Peterson.

Ryan Rufledt led 320 at the plate as he went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs.

“I just had to relax, have fun and see it,” Rufledt said. “We’ve been practicing all year, so I had to do what I know best.”

Tyson Ness earned the win on the bump in 1 2/3 innings of work as he limited his opposition to one unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Jack Branum suffered the loss in 3 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts and four walks.