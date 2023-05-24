Of the 116 total track and field events available in South Dakota, among boys and girls divisions and across all three classes, 21 have their top times or distances held by West River athletes, and many more are sitting in the top five.

Those marks, set at regular season, conference and regional meets this spring will all be put to the test at the State Track & Field Meet, set for Thursday through Saturday in Sioux Falls. All three classes will converge at Howard Wood Field in a one-location-fits-all venue.

Presented here in the Journal’s state track and field preview is a rundown of the West River athletes who are in position to take home first-place medals this week, as well as those who could reach the podium.

Class AA

Boys

This week marks the swan song for star athlete Simeon Birnbaum and his illustrious high school career with Rapid City Stevens.

One of the greatest track athletes South Dakota has ever produced, the Oregon signee will take part in the 800-meter run, 1600, 3200 and sprint medley. Birnbaum already owns the meet record in the 800 and sprint medley, and is well on pace to shatter the meet records in the 1600 and 3200, with his best performances this season sitting eight seconds below the record in the 1600 and nearly 25 seconds below the record in the 3200.

The defending Gatorade Player of the Year holds a four-second lead in the 800, a 21-second lead in the 1600 and a four-second lead in the 3200. By the end of Saturday, Birnbaum could end his high school with 11 total state titles.

Spearfish senior Jaden Guthmiller will hope to cap off his career with back-to-back titles in the 100. He owns a .3-second lead in the event, though he sustained a reportedly minor injury at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on May 6 and has not competed since.

Hot on his tail is Rapid City Stevens senior Julian Scott, who will be gunning for his first-ever state title.

Sturgis junior Aidan Hedderman will also be going for back-to-back titles in the 110 hurdles. He's carry a .12-second lead over Yankton's Cody Oswald, and will also be competing in the 300 hurdles, ranked seventh, an event he did not partake in last year.

In an enticing showdown, Stevens junior Beck Morgan and Spearfish junior Brayden Delahoyde, as well as Sioux Falls Lincoln's Luther Nesheim will do battle in the high jump. All three athletes have cleared a Class AA best 6 feet, 4 inches as Delahoyde will be trying to defending his crown.

Girls

The Spearfish trio of Gretchen Adamski, Reese Nida and Madeline Cross are ranked first, second and third in Class AA in the pole vault, so the chances of the Spartans bringing home a first-place medal in the event are statistically pretty high.

Adamski owns a 9-inch lead with a top jump of 11 feet, 9 inches. The junior sustained an injury, however, missing the Black Hills Conference and Region 8A meets, but it still slated to compete at State. Nida, just an eighth grader, has a top jump of 11 feet, followed by Cross at 10 feet, 9 inches.

Also in field events, Stevens sophomore Brynn Nelson holds a 2-foot, 2-inch lead in the javelin with a 136-foot throw nearly a month ago. Behind her is Washington's Isabel Carda, whose top throw came at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays earlier this month.

The Raiders' relay team of Mya Nishimura, Ella Bradeen, Claudia Werner and Brooklyn Jurgens also lead in the 4x100 with a time of 48.72 seconds.

Several other local athletes remain in tight contention. Jurgens trails Lincoln's Linnea Nesheim by .04 seconds in the 100, Spearfish junior Anna Hoffman sits .04 seconds behind Nesheim in the 200 and Stevens senior Brionna Holso is two and a half second back of O'Gorman Libby Castelli in the 1600.

Class A

Boys

A trio of Black Hills Conference athletes will be looking to defend state titles this week, but it won't be easy.

Belle Fourche senior Sawyer Clarkson, another stellar distance runner from the region, will be gunning for back-to-back championships in the 3200, an event he won last year in a meet record-breaking time. Entering this year's meet, the Gonzaga signee has a top time of 9:07.70, nearly 17 seconds faster than the time that won him the 3200 last season. He owns 20-second lead in the event.

He'll also be looking for redemption in the 1600, leading the field by about five seconds. Clarkson, who set a personal best 4:19.94 in the event just last week at the Black Hills Conference championship, led last year's race until running out of steam in the final 100 meter and finished runner-up.

Custer senior Blake Boyster will have his work cut out for him as he aims for back-to-back sprint triples, winning the 100, 200 and 400 last year. Boyster owns the top time in the 400 at 48.80, but trails in the 100 by .39 seconds and the 200 by .07 seconds.

And a year removed from bringing Rapid City Christian its first track title since 2009, nothing is guaranteed for junior Chase Maher, who trails Madison's Aaron Hawkes in the pole vault by 4 inches with a top clear of 14 feet, 6 inches, the same height that won him the championship last season.

Girls

Custer sophomore Ciana Stiefel lost the pole vault state title last year on a tiebreaker (fewer attempts), but this year she's added more than a foot and a half to her best jump to lead Class A by a considerable margin.

Stiefel cleared 12 feet, 7 inches at the prestigious Howard Wood Dakota Relays earlier this month, easily the best mark in the state this year, and now, heading back to Sioux Falls, she owns an 18-inch lead in the event.

Also on the Custer girls, sophomore Jordyn Larsen and Mt. Vernon/Plankinton junior Berkeley Engelland will go toe-to-toe in the sprints. Larsen trails Engelland in both the 100 and 200 by margins of .12 and .76 seconds, respectively.

Class B

Boys

Wall senior Rylan McDonnell aims to sweep to jump double this week.

The SDSU signee is carrying the best long jump mark in the state this season at 22 feet, 9 inches, and has the best triple jump mark in Class B at 43 feet, 7.25 inches. He leads the long jump by 8 inches and triple jump by over 2 feet as he looks for his first career state title.

The 300 hurdles is shaping up to be a good battle between West River foes. Harding County junior Jarett Schuchard leads the event with a top time of 41.00 seconds, with Timber Lake junior Gracen Hansen close behind at 41.03. Both marks were set at the Region 8B Meet last Friday, so expect a thrilling rematch.

In field events, Gregory junior Daniel Mitchell leads the high jump by a single inch over Colman-Egan's Jack Mousel with a top clear of 6 feet, 6 inches, while Kadoka Area's Lincoln Koehn trails Leola's Dustin Wurtz in the discus by just 5 inches.

Girls

White River's Maleena Brave set a new season-high mark in the high jump at the Western Great Plains Conference meet, and now she's the frontrunner to win the state title. The sophomore owns a top clear of 5 feet, 3.25 inches and leads Ipswich's Gracie Lange by 1.25 inches. Lyman junior Skyler Volmer, who finished runner-up last year and is tied for second in the event, suffered a season-ending injury before the conference meet and won't compete at State. Local athletes in Class B will especially be features in field events. Wall junior Nora Dinger leads the long jump with a top leap of 17 feet, 1 inch, while Kadoka Area senior Gracie Eisenbraun, who finished runner-up at State last year, leads the pole vault by nearly a feet at 10 feet, 3 inches. Burke sophomore Paige Bull also leads the discus by nearly a foot at 124 feet, 6 inches.