Winter weather has already altered the girls basketball regional playoff slate this week, but the 2023 state wrestling tournament remains on schedule as the bulk of competition arrived in Rapid City on Tuesday afternoon.

The individual tournaments for the Class A and B boys and girls commence on Thursday at Summit Arena as wrestlers battle for the opportunity to advance to Friday’s semifinal and championship rounds. The duals tournament gets underway Saturday.

Brandon Valley (Class A), Canton (Class B) and Pierre T.F. Riggs (girls) are favored to reclaim team championships, but several area wrestlers in each bracket find themselves in contention for individual titles.

Class A Boys

Sturgis Brown reclaimed the Region 4A title for the first time in six seasons last weekend and has several individuals in the mix to finish atop the podium in their respective weight classes.

Brandon Valley enters the tournament as the heavy favorite to win its third-consecutive team title.

“They’ve got seven or eight monsters,” Scoopers head coach Mike Abell said of the Lynx. “I think they're the heavy heavy favorite right now. But I would say second through sixth or seventh will really go to whoever shows up.”

The Scoopers qualified 14 individuals for this year’s individual tournament.

Other area teams represented on Friday and Saturday include Rapid City Stevens (12 athletes), Rapid City Central (10), Spearfish (7), Belle Fourche (5), Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood (5), Lakota Tech (2) and Pine Ridge (1).

“Our guys compete for one another and they want to be there,” Abell said. “This time of year there are some kids that want to be done and I would say our kids don't. That’s one thing that’s a big benefit to us.”

The Scoopers boast one top seed in Reese Jacobs at 182 pounds and a No. 2 seed in at 195 pounds. Both seniors boast a wealth of experience and serve as leaders for a program that is steeped in tradition.

“We’ve just got to go out and take care of business,” Jacobs said. “That’s all I’ve got to say really. We just need to keep working and get mentally focused...honestly I can’t wait.”

Jacobs enters the weekend as a defending champion after claiming a title at 170 pounds last season. He’s a perfect 45-0 on the year and is the all-time wins leader for the Scoopers.

Werlinger is 34-3 on the year and placed fourth last season at 195. He’ll likely need to best top seed Jack Detert (31-2) of Harrisburg, who Werlinger knocked off in the consolation semifinals by a 9-2 decision last season to win the state title.

Stevens qualified a host of wrestlers for the individual tournament, including a pair of two seeds in Corbin Zent at 120 pounds and Corter Doney at 152 pounds. Raiders head coach Travis King is happy to have a home meet at State this year.

“We don't make it any different than other weeks,” King said. “Our kids are ready to compete. I know a bunch of them are eager to get in there, compete and have a chance to be a place-winner.”

Zent (39-7) finished second at 106 pounds last season and hopes to get over the hump in his junior season. The top seed at 120 is Watertown’s Sloan Johannsen (44-0).

Doney enters the tournament as a defending champion in his weight class but will need to wrestle hard and potentially square off with Mitchell’s Jagger Tyler (38-3), who won a title at 145 last season.

“I think everyone is kind of counting me out,” Doney said. “But I want to know that I'm the hardest worker, and that's what it's going to come down to in the finals match.”

Central’s Zack Sodelin (21-3) enters the tournament as a potential dark horse at 160 pounds, but faces an uphill battle as the No. 3 seed against No. 1 Keenan Sheridan of O’Gorman (39-2) and No. 2 Deegan Houska (34-7) of Pierre.

“My confidence is pretty high right now,” Sodelin said. “I've been wrestling pretty good all year. I've been through some injuries and illnesses, but I'm just glad to be back on the mat and able to do the thing I love.”

Class B Boys

Custer and the co-op team Philip Area/Kadoka Area/Wall squared off in a battle for the top spot in Region 4B last weekend.

The Wildcats narrowly escaped the Badlands Brawlers to reclaim their spot atop the region, but both teams are in position to make a splash at the Class B tournament.

Custer and the Badlands Brawlers led the area with 12 and 11 individual state qualifiers, respectively, and Winner Area qualified 10 grapplers for the tournament and enters as the defending duals champions, but Canton enters as the favorite on the individual side as twice-defending champs with 12 qualifiers.

“To make a run we need pins right away and extra bonus points,” Custer coach Jared Webster said. “We just need to be hungry...It’s hard to believe it’s already here, but these kids have been working hard all of their lives to get to this point.”

Other area teams represented in the field include Lyman (5), Lead-Deadwood (5), Burke/Gregory (4), Harding County (3), Hot Springs (2), Lemmon/McIntosh (2), St. Thomas More (2), Newell (2) and Faith (2).

Custer’s best shots at individual titles lay with No. 1 Tray Weiss at 113 pounds and No. 2 Jonathan Lewis at 160 pounds. Weiss enters the weekend at 49-3 overall and finished fourth at 106 pounds last season.

Lewis is 32-6 but will likely have to square off with Winner’s Riley Orel (51-2), who bested Lewis in a 3-1 decision in last season’s third-place match.

Badlands qualified one top seed in Burk Blasius (22-1) of Wall at 170 pounds. The No. 2 seed in the class is Burke-Gregory’s Gunnar Stephens (35-3).

Brawlers head coach Luke Weber expects more of his wrestlers to be in the mix on championship day as his team competes for the top spot in the standings.

“I really think we can have the majority of our team in the semis,” Weber said. “But obviously we’ve got to get through the first match and work our way up. It's going to take a team effort.”

Winner boasts another top seed and defending champion at 182 pounds in Jack Kruger (29-2).

Burke/Gregory also hopes to gain a champion at 132 pounds in multi-sport star and No. 1 seed Owen Hansen (39-0).

Hot Springs’ Caleb Rickenbach (38-5) is also in contention for an individual championship as the No. 2 seeded wrestler at 195 pounds.

Girls

This season marks the second ever edition of the girls state tournament and its first appearance in the Black Hills.

The occasion is bittersweet West River as some of the pioneers of girls wrestling in the state will compete for the final time on the high school level.

Spearfish's Taylor Graveman enters as the top seed at 132 pounds and looks to repeat as an individual champion and maintain her unblemished record against in-state girls competition.

"It's going to a bittersweet feeling," Spartans head coach Joel Martin said. "But I'm also excited because it's going to be a culmination of a good career. We hope to go out on top with her."

Pierre T.F. Riggs enters as the team favorite and defending champion with 10 state qualifiers, but Canton looks to challenge the Governors with nine qualifiers of its own.

Lakota Tech leads the area with nine qualifiers and Spearfish qualified six individuals.

Other area teams represented include Rapid City Stevens (7), Belle Fourche (5), Hot Springs (4), Rapid City Central (3), Sturgis Brown (3), Custer (2), Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood (2), St. Thomas More (2), Lemmon/McIntosh (2), Hill City (2), Harding County (1), Lead-Deadwood (1), Little Wound (1) and Red Cloud (1).

Sturgis' Brooklyn Baird (25-2) and Lead-Deadwood's Trinity Zopp (18-0) enter the tournament as the top seeds at 113 and 154 pounds, respectivley.

Stevens' Cassandra Witte (36-10) is the second seed at 113 pounds, setting up a potential West River championship match.

Maraia Kruske of Spearfish (30-3) enters the weekend as the third overall seed at 106 pounds and looks to avenge some early-season losses to shake things up in her final state tournament.

"She's got a a couple of losses she wants to revenge," Martin said. "We're hoping she can get that done this weekend."