West River athletes excelled on the first day of the Class B boys state wrestling championships on Thursday at Summit Arena.

Custer, the Badlands Badlands Brawlers, Burke/Gregory, Winner Area and Lyman combined to send 14 athletes to the semifinal round of the championship bracket.

The Wildcats and Brawlers each moved four athletes onto the final four and found themselves in second and third place, respectively, in the team standings.

“They all wrestled well and they all came up with some bonus points for us,” Brawlers head coach Luke Weber said. “We had a few tight ones and didn’t come out on top in some of them, but overall it was good.”

Canton led the team standings at the end of Day 1 with 87.5 points. Custer was second with 69 points and Badlands was third with 66 points.

Wildcats semifinalists included Tyler Trant (106), Tray Weiss (113), Jonathan Lewis (160) and Parker Noem (170).

Brawlers semifinalists included Carter Kendrick (106), Jace Blasius (138), Blair Blasius (152) and Burk Blasius (170).

Winner qualified three semifinalists in Karson Keiser (126), Riley Orel (160) and Jack Kruger (182).

Burke/Gregory sent Owen Hansen (132) and Gunnar Stephens (170) to the round of four.

Trance Wagner is the lone Lyman wrestler to reach the semis at 160 pounds.

Team Standings

1. Canton, 87.5

2. Custer, 69

3. Badlands Brawlers, 66

4. McCook Central/Montrose, 62.5

5. Winner Area, 55.5

Class A

Sturgis Brown paced Western South Dakota on Day 1 of the Class A boys state championships Friday at Summit Arena.

The Scoopers qualified six wrestlers for Saturday’s semifinals and found themselves in fourth place in the team standings when the dust settled.

Sturgis head coach Mike Abell left the mat impressed with the way his team competed to open the tournament after a slow start.

“We kind of came out flat, thinking that it would come easier than it was,” Abell said. “So we lit a fire under them in that second round and so far, it's paid off.”

Scooper semifinalists included Teryn Zebroski (113), Tegan Zebroski (120), Beau Peters (132), Reese Jacobs (182), Aiden Werlinger (195) and Zak Juelfs (220).

Rapid City Stevens sent two wrestlers to the semis, while Rapid City Central and Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood advanced one wrestler each.

Corter Doney at 152 pounds and Corbin Zent at 120 pounds advanced to represent the Raiders in the championship bracket.

“Both of those guys were seeded to get there,” Stevens coach Travis King said. “But they wrestled well in two tight matches and ended up coming out on top.”

Zak Soderlin moved on to represent the Cobblers in the semis at 160 pounds, while Kale Krowser carried the mantle for Douglas/Rapid City Chrisitian/New Underwood at 152 pounds.

Team Standings

1. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 93.5 points

2. Brandon Valley, 92.5 points

3. Watertown, 90 points

4. Sturgis Brown, 82 points

5. Aberdeen Central, 59 points

5. Stevens, 59 points

Girls

Seven West River wrestlers advanced to the semifinal round of the girls tournament thanks to strong opening performances on Thursday at Summit Arena.

Spearfish and Sturgis Brown led the charge with a pair of semifinalists each, while Rapid City Stevens, Lemmon/McIntosh and Custer all qualified one semifinalist.

The Spartans sent the usual suspects, Maraia Kruske at 106 pounds and Taylor Graveman at 132 pounds, to the final four. The seniors spearheaded an effort that resulted in 37 team points and sixth place in the team standings with one day remaining in the individual competition.

“We figured they were going to get there,” Spearfish coach Joel Martin said. “Maraia is going to have her hands full and has a tough road ahead of her…I'm expecting a lot out of her tomorrow…Taylor is just being Taylor. She takes care of business and she doesn't mess around.”

Graveman will square off with Brookings’ Giada Scherich for a spot in the finals and Kruske will face Brandon Valley’s Mary-Kathe Joseph on Friday morning.

Sturgis’ Brooklyn Baird (113 pounds) and Madison Snyder (126 pounds) advanced to represent their team in tomorrow’s semifinal round.

“Brooklyn was just an absolute hammer today and Maddie won a close match,” Sturgis coach Mike Abell said. “She got a win back and I think it was a big mental jump for her. We’ll see what happens tomorrow, but so far everything’s looking good.”

Rapid City Stevens’ Cassandra Witte also moved on at 113 to earn a date with Canton’s Sara Schroder.

She was the lone Raider to reach the final four on the girls side, but Stevens racked up 28 points to earn fifth place in the team standings.

“She’s right where she should be,” Stevens coach Travis King said. “She's done enough training and her mind is right, you can tell by the way he's wrestling. She's got a purpose out there and I'm really hoping she can fulfill her dream.”

Quinn Butler from Lemmon/McIntosh got off to a strong start in the tournament and will face Harrisburg’s Regina Stoeser in the semis at 120 pounds.

Custer’s Jessica McKenney also advanced to the semis and will square off with Pierre T.F. Riggs’ Marlee Shorter in the 190-pound semifinals Saturday morning.

Lead-Deadwood's Trinity Zopp entered the weekend as the top seed at 154 pounds, but was scratched from the tournament due to reported illness.

Team Standings

1. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 82 points

2. Canton, 52.6.5 points

3. Brookings, 43 points

4. Lakota Tech, 42 points

4. Stevens, 42 points

6. Spearfish, 37 points