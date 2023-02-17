As they make their push for a postseason berth, the Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team needs every win, and every seeding point, they can get.

Friday night’s schneid-snapping win was a monumental step toward finishing the regular season as one of the top 16 teams in Class AA, but with it came an extra bit of pride as the Raiders knocked off Rapid City Central 56-40 on their own Carold Heier Gymnasium to avenge a narrow loss to their rival in their first meeting back in December.

“I feel like this one’s a little extra nice for us, just because it’s a crosstown rivalry and we got a lot of momentum coming from it,” Stevens senior Nash Sobczak said. “So we’re going to roll into Monday feeling great, and the rest of the season it’s just the same mentality.”

Stevens (5-12) snapped a four-game losing skid, doing so by knocking down four 3-pointers in the first quarter and handing Central (6-11) a double-digit deficit it could never battle back from. With the victory, the Raiders moved into the No. 16 spot in the standings with three games remaining on their regular season schedule, while the Cobblers dropped from No. 14 to No. 15 in picking up their seventh straight loss.

“It’s pretty big because we’ve got to win to get in,” Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner said. “These guys have been battling all year long. We’ve been in games for the most part. I told them, you’re going to get rewarded at some point. Tonight I thought with their efforts, they got rewarded for it.”

Caden Dowling recorded the only double-digit scoring performance for the Raiders, finishing with 10 points on 4 of 12 shooting, while Sobczak pulled down a game-high 10 boards to help his squad out-rebound the Cobblers 51-29. Stevens shot 43.5% from the floor, including 50% in the first half, and went 7 of 11 from beyond the arc.

“That’s about competing. I thought we did a pretty good job, for the most part, on the defensive rebounds, holding them to one shot,” Stoebner said. “You’ve got to control the rebounds, got to defend and rebound. That’s going to keep you in every game, and if you can score like we did tonight, you can win a lot of ball games.”

Jon Suarez paced Central with 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting and Shun-Zi White Woman added 10 points. The Cobblers, who shot 24.6%, went 4 of 26 from the perimeter and 6 of 20 at the free-throw line.

“We go 9 for 12 one game and 6 for 20 the next game. It’s just a matter of stepping up at the line,” Central head coach TJ Hay said. “I thought we did a good job of getting there, we shot enough, but when you don’t rebound and you don’t guard and you don’t make shots, it’s one of those where you never get out of a hole, and we got there quickly.”

The Raiders’ four 3-pointers in the first quarter all came from different players — Dayler Segrist, Will Dorch, Sobczak and Hayden Gebhard — to help them roar out to a 20-7 lead, ending the opening period with three straight buckets and starting the second on another 3, this time from Dowling, to put together a 9-0 run.

“It was a big thing this week, just to come out strong,” Sobczak said. “We’ve struggled with that in the past, and playing in a big rivalry game like this, it’s hard not to get up and go right away.”

Gebhart drilled Stevens’ sixth 3 of the first half later in the period, which came during a 7-0 run, to make it a 30-9 contest with less than two and a half minutes until halftime before Central strung together six straight points to get back within 15 at the break.

The Cobblers barely got any closer, however, as the Raiders traded shots from outside for points in the paint, hitting their only 3 of the second half on a Minkah Hawley jumper from the left wing toward the end of the third quarter, which capped off a 9-0 run and gave Stevens its largest lead of the night, 48-24.

“That’s the key, has been all year. If we can make shots, I think we can beat anybody,” Stoebner said. “That was a great start, best we had all year. It put them in a hole a little bit.”

Stevens now has an opportunity to hold its position in the standings on Monday, traveling north for a makeup game against Spearfish (5-11), currently in 17th place. It’ll then take on Sioux Falls Washington (10-6) and No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln (15-3) next weekend on the road.

Central has just Lincoln and Washington remaining on its schedule.