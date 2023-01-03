Stevens boys stifle Douglas, nab first win of the season

Both teams struggled to get rolling early in Tuesday’s matchup between the Rapid City Stevens and Douglas boys basketball teams at Carold Heir Gymnasium.

After one quarter, the Raiders clung to a 9-4 lead as neither team found a semblance of rhythm. Stevens turned it on in the final three periods, however, to claim its first win of the season with a 60-49 home victory.

“We were able to finally get home and I got to see us play with a little more confidence,” Raiders head coach Chris Stoebner said. “We were averaging 38 points per game, and for us to get to 60 is great. We’re going to win a lot of ball games if we can get to 60 points.”

Stevens (1-3) seemingly took control of the game when it pushed its lead to 17 with under six minutes to play in the third quarter, but Douglas (1-3) fought back and closed the period on an 11-3 run, cutting its deficit to nine at the end of the frane.

The Patriots continued to battle in the fourth quarter and trailed by as little as eight in the final period, but the hole proved too deep for Douglas to dig out of down the stretch. The Patriots were limited defensively in the fourth as three starters picked up their fourth fouls and one fouled out in the frame.

“They did a great job of setting the tone with their intensity, and we weren’t quite ready for it,” Douglas head coach Travis Miller said. “We were ready for it after five minutes, but that's a big hole to dig out of.”

Jason Fisher and Jesse Hand led the way for Douglas with 12 points each, and Landon Cast added 11 points.

Dayler Sergist paced the Raiders with 15 points, while Ethan Pisle added 11 points.

“We just ran on them in transition,” Sergist said. “We just got the ball up and our point guards, Caden (Dowling) especially, did a really good job of getting the ball up. We also did a good job with defensive rebounding and boxing out in the second half.”

Stevens outrebounded Douglas 39-32 in the contest and nabbed 30 defensive rebounds.

Ten Raiders scored in the contest as they outscored the Patriots 23-8 off the bench.

Stevens made the most of its opportunities at the free-throw line as well, converting 23 of 32 attempts from the charity stripe. Douglas finished the night 7 of 10 from the line.

Stoebner said Sergist’s biggest contribution of the night was converting on free throws. The sophomore knocked down 5 of 7 shots from the line and 5 of 11 shots from the field.

“He’s just a sophomore but has grown into a core leadership role,” Stoebner said. “Our guys know that we have to look for him in times when we need buckets.”

The teams struggled to get good looks in the first quarter, due in large part to ball control issues. Stevens finished with 23 turnovers and Douglas finished with 16.

After eight minutes, the squads combined for three made field goals and the Raiders held on to a 9-4 advantage.

In the second, Stevens found a spark and started the quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 19-4 lead. Douglas began to create opportunities on offense as well in the period and closed its deficit to 28-17 at halftime.

The Raiders pushed their lead out to 17 with 5:56 to play in the third quarter before Douglas knocked down three straight 3s and cut its deficit to eight with 2:17 left in the period. The Patriots closed the frame on an 11-3 run and entered the final eight trailing 39-30.

Stevens regained control in the fourth and went on to claim an 11-point home victory over Douglas, its first win of the season.

Douglas returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday against St. Thomas More in Box Elder.

“They're definitely gonna show up and be ready to play,” Miller said. “So we have to make sure we're ready to match their intensity right from the tip.”

The Raiders face a stiff test this weekend with back-to-back home games against Sioux Falls Roosevelt and top-ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

“I just want to see us compete and see where we stack up,” Stoebner said. “It’s a great challenge to play against two of the better teams, and at the end of the day those are the teams you have to beat to make the state tournament.”