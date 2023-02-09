The Rapid City Stevens boys wrestling team set the tone early on Thursday in their dual with crosstown rival Rapid City Central at Carold Heier Gym.

The Raiders opened the contest with nine straight wins and cruised to a 74-3 senior night victory over the visiting Cobblers.

“You never know what to expect when you come into this rivalry,” Stevens coach Travis King said. “This ends our regular season and we’ve trained for the postseason, so it was a good job tonight by our kids. We won some matches that maybe we weren’t supposed to.”

King said he was especially proud of the effort of his seniors in their final home dual, because of how it helped develop a young roster.

Corter Doney, one of those seniors, pinned Central’s Richard Trujillo at one minute, five seconds to claim a win at 152 pounds. Doney wrestled at 160 last season but moved down a class to put the Raiders in a better position in the postseason.

“It always feels great to win,” he said. “It feels a lot better when the other team is wearing red. I was bummed it only lasted that long. It probably wasn't the best match for the fans, but I'm happy to go away with a win.”

The Cobblers’ lone win came at 160 pounds when Zack Soderland bested Grayden Bakke in an 11-7 decision.

“It was just good for him to stay under control,” Central coach Lance Pearson said. “We knew there'd be a little bit back and forth because that's just who those two kids are, but that was a nice win.”

Stevens’ winners by pin included Kaiden Strong (285 pounds), Brayden Collins (113 pounds), Corbin Zent (120 pounds), Jacob Williams (126 pounds), Joe Juenger (132 pounds), Dillian Wornkey (145 pounds), Doney (152 pounds), Landon Misto (170 pounds), Tanner Van Scoy (182 pounds), Aiden Kellog (195 pounds) and Tate Crosswait (220 pounds).

Stevens’ 106-pounder Shea Richter claimed a 19-4 victory via technical fall at 4:00 and Brayden Vorhees claimed a 9-4 decision at 138 pounds.

The Cobblers and Raiders both return to action Feb. 18 in the Region 4A Wrestling Meet at Carold Heir Gym.

“We coach for a postseason and that's something our kids understand,” King said. “I feel like we're right where we're supposed to be and we've been working our butts off.”

Raiders girls blank Cobblers

The Rapid City Stevens girls had no issue in Thursday’s dual with Rapid City Central at Carold Heier Gym.

The Raiders claimed three victories by pin, two by decision and five by forfeit to defeat the Cobblers 51-0.

“My girls have been really surprising everyone all season,” Stevens coach Travis King said. “We really came out of nowhere. We're new, we've been working hard and they've climbed themselves right up the ranks. Now they have a good shot at making the podium (at State).”

Stevens’ Trinity Duran led off with a 5-0 victory via decision over Central’s Mataya Jacobs at 106 pounds.

Cassandra Witte (113 pounds), Jenna Morrow (142 pounds) and Kadie Mendel (154 pounds) all claimed victories by pin for the Raiders.