Rapid City Stevens amassed a record day at the Festival of Relays track and field meet Tuesday at Sioux Park.

For starters, Brynn Nelson reset her own state record in the javelin with a toss of 136 feet to win the girls competition.

Later in the day the Raider boys' 4x100-meter relay team of Julian Scott, Cael Meisman, Beck Morgan and Ben Lust broke the school record in the event, set in 2009, with a time of 42.72 seconds.

Longtime Stevens head coach Paul Hendry left the track pleased with his team’s overall performance.

“Brynn Nelson improving on her state record was probably the biggest highlight,” Hendry said. “Our boys won the 4x100 relay…that was a record set way back in (2009) and we weren’t expecting that, but they ran well.”

Nelson previously set the state record in javelin at 126 feet, 11 inches, a distance reached at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on May 7, 2022. The sophomore hoped to reach 135 feet this season and was more than pleased to surpass that mark early in the season.

“It was super exciting,” Nelson said. “My adrenaline was going crazy and I had no idea it was going to be that far…it definitely helped with my confidence, and with Howard Wood coming up next weekend, it’ll definitely help there.”

The Raider girls racked up 136 points to take the top spot in the team standings for the event and they finished the day with 11 individual titles.

Stevens girls winners included Kadance Holso in the 3200 at 12:04.27, the 4x100 relay team of Mya Nishimura, Ella Bradeen, Claudia Werner and Brooklyn Jurggens at 49.49 seconds, the 4x200 relay team of Nishimura, Claire Fierro, Werner and Jurgens at 1:45.14, the 4x400 relay team of Nishimura, Bradeen, Werner and Jurgens at 4:20.51, the old sprint medley relay team of Chloe Jenson, Avery Kraus, Rebecca Theis and Lily Humphreys at 2:02.76, the sprint medley relay team of Peyton Phipps, Humphreys, Zoey Barth and Kayla Harris at 5:27.13, the distance medley relay team of Adelaide Kleinschmidt, Emerson Buchholz, Avery Dormann and Holso at 14:12.55, Isabell Higgins in shot put at 33 feet, 5.5 inches, Nelson in the javelin, Theis in the long jump at 16 feet, 3 inches and the triple jump at 34 feet, 10 inches.

Rapid City Central finished second in the team standings with 67 points and Spearfish finished third with 53 points.

The Spartans received a big boost from Anna Hoffman as she claimed individual titles in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles. The junior won the 100 at 15.79 seconds, and maintained that momentum to claim the 300 with a season-record time of 47.46 seconds.

In the 100, she edged out Stevens’ Fierro thanks to a solid start at the gun.

“That was probably my best start of the season,” Hoffman said. “I felt her on me, which made me happy because I like to feel people. It pushes me. I hit a hurdle in the middle but I recovered fast and was really happy about that, and it felt really good.”

Other area winners include the Central 4x800 team of Elizabeth Schlabach, Rylee Healy, Ivy Hise and Kaylie Tupper at 11:05.05, Douglas’ Mandalyn Nachtigall in the discus at 112 feet, 7 inches, Spearfish’s Avery Kirk in the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches and Spearfish’s Gretchen Adamski in the pole vault at 11 feet.

Central claimed the upper hand in the boys competition with 100 points as it claimed titles in five events.

Connor Warren proved a bright spot for the Cobblers as he threw 157 feet in the discus to win the event by 11 feet, 2 inches.

“In the first track meet, I threw 158 feet, 6 inches and that was a PR,” Warren said. “I haven’t done very well during the season, throwing in the 140s for four track meets. I just threw 157 with four throws within the area, so I felt really good today.”

Other Central winners include the 4x400 relay team of Jace Johnson, Brayden Jackson, Henry Hill and Killian Peterson at 3:41.21, Will Paepke in the shot put at 45 feet, 3 inches, Isaac Flanegan in the long jump at 21 feet, 1.5 inches and Flanegan in the triple jump at 42 feet, 5 inches.

Brody Janvrin proved a positive for Spearfish with a new personal record at 13 feet in the pole vault.

The junior hopes cracking the milestone will help him continue to reach new heights this season.

“I’ve had a mental block in my head for a while about 13,” Janvrin said. “Whenever they raised the bar to 13 I don’t know if I get scared or what but I just kind of go stupid…today it was good to get 13 out of the way so I can start to PR again.”

Other area winners include Stevens’ John Achter in the 3200 at 10:41.25, Talan Lunders in the 110 hurdles at 16.98 seconds, Lunders in the 300 hurdles at 43.19 seconds, Stevens’ 4x200 relay team of Scott, Meisman, Lust and Ty Gagne at 1:29.87, Sturgis’ 4x800 relay team of Hunter Barnhart, Cash Daigle, Elliot Smith and Kale Fenner at 9:27.58, Stevens’ old sprint medley relay team of Henry Wasson, Quin Thorstenson, Michael Wilson and Benjamin Schumacher at 1:46.65, Spearfish’s sprint medley relay team of Kaleb Ranek, Hunter Walters, Jaden Guthmiller and Casey Nauta at 3:43.48, Stevens’ distance medley relay team of Torin Jackson, Devon Lhotak, Magnus Kleinschmidt and John Acter at 12:12.53, Spearfish’s Sam Marcus in the javelin at 136 feet, 8 inches and Stevens’ Beck Morgan in the high jump at 6 feet.

Boys Team Scores

1. Central, 100

2. Stevens, 92

3. Sturgis Brown, 52

4. Spearfish, 44.66

5. Douglas, 36

Girls Team Scores

1. Stevens, 136

2. Central, 67

3. Spearfish, 53

4. Douglas, 40

5. Sturgis Brown 6