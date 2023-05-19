The Rapid City Stevens boys tennis team wrapped up its 2023 campaign on Friday with a seventh-place finish at the Class AA State Tournament in Sioux Falls.

The Raiders entered Day 2 of the tournament in seventh place and ended with 189 points. Sioux Falls Lincoln won its ninth straight state championship with 588.5 points, claiming individual titles in eight of nine flights.

Several Stevens players ended the season with victories.

Isaac Wright, the Raiders' last remaining player in a main draw, fell to O'Gorman's Samuel Hayden 6-1, 6-4 in the Flight 6 semifinals before bouncing back to beat Brandon Valley's Gavin Stone 10-3 in the third-place match.

Dayler Segrist topped Yankton's Christopher Rockne 10-2 to win the fifth-place final in Flight 3, and Josh Mueller cruised past Yankton's Jack Pederson 10-1 in the fifth-place final of Flight 5.

Tristan Eizinger beat Aberdeen Central's Anderson Prehn 10-3 to win the consolation final in Flight 2, and Max Phares topped Aberdeen Central's Jack Riggs 10-4 to win the consolation final in Flight 4.

In doubles, the team of Wright and Landin Roozenboom earned a hard-fought, 10-9(4) victory over Aberdeen Central in the fifth-place semifinals of Flight 3 before scoring a narrow 10-8 win over Yankton in the fifth-place final.

Rapid City Central went winless on the day and finished the tournament in 14th place out of 15 schools with three points.

Full results can be viewed here.