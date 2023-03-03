After graduating six seniors following their second straight trip to the Class AA state championship game last year, the Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team was eager to show South Dakota that their 2022-23 campaign was anything but a rebuilding year.

On Friday night, the Raiders kept a lengthy state tournament run going, using a second-half surge to down Huron 62-48 in the SoDak 16 at Carold Heier Gymnasium and reach the Class AA State Tournament for the 10th straight year.

“It’s good to overcome what people thought of us at the beginning of the year, our ‘rebuilding year,’” senior forward Isabell Higgins said. “But we’ve proven that we’re just as good as any other year.”

After a close first half where Stevens (14-7) committed 11 turnovers and had three starters with two fouls each, the Raiders cleaned things up and turned the ball over just three times in the second half, accompanying it with a 52% shooting percentage to stretch a four-point lead to double digits.

“It was a four-point game at halftime, so we really just said that offense has to be key,” senior guard Macey Wathen said. “We have to take care of the ball and defense will win us this game.”

Higgins and Wathen paced Stevens with 14 points apiece, while Higgins finished with a double-double by pulling down 11 rebounds. Hailey Oswald added 10 points for the Raiders, who out-rebounded the Tigers 40-22 and went 8 of 21 from 3-point range, recovering from recent poor performances from beyond the arc.

“We’ve been practicing a ton of shooting the last few days,” head coach Adam Dannenbring said. “We’ve really been focusing on game-situation 3-pointers. We worked on some different drills to help us, and I think obviously it worked today.”

Hamtyn Heinz tallied 19 points for Huron (9-12), while Heavan Gainey earned 11 points and Isabelle Ellwin chipped in 10. The Tigers shot 33.3%, went 4 of 10 from distance and earned a dozen points at the free-throw line.

“We were talking in the locker room and we were like, we’ve got to stop these fouls,” Higgins said of halftime. “That’s the only reason they’re in this game, and we’ve just got to go straight up and just play our game.”

Stevens had the 3-ball working early and drained a pair, courtesy of Oswald and Wathen, on a 7-0 run in the first quarter to build a 12-5 lead after eight minutes. The two squads traded buckets in the second period, with Huron outscoring its opponent 18-15 to trim its deficit to four, 27-23, at the break after officials ruled a second-chance bucket by Higgins at the buzzer did not leave her hands in time.

Perimeter shooting continued to guide the Raiders in the third quarter, as they earned nine straight points off a 3 by Wathen and two 3s from freshman Finley Love. An 8-0 run later in the period, fueled by four points Oswald, helped push their advantage to double digits at 48-34 in the final minute of the frame and take a 50-38 lead into the fourth.

“It was just one good possession at a time. I told the girls at halftime, the last time we played Huron we had a great third quarter, and I thought we could do it again,” Dannenbring said. “We got in a lot of foul trouble (in the first half), but then I think that foul trouble ended up being a blessing because our bench held it together, then when our starters got back in for most of the third, they were able to put a good run together because they were fresh.”

Back-to-back jumpers by Higgins stretched Stevens’ lead to 14 in the final frame, and after Gainey knocked down a 3 for Huron, Oswald answered with one of her own from the right wing with under two and a half minutes to play.

A fastbreak layup by Brittany Jones, her only bucket of the night, gave the Raiders their largest lead of the night at 16 points with 1:02 remaining and all but sealed Stevens’ state tournament berth.

“Obviously it’s just the second for me,” said Dannenbring, who took over the program in 2021. “So it just shows that we’ve had great kids and we’ve had very good coaches here. It’s a pretty cool feeling, for sure.”

Stevens, the No. 2 seed in the Class AA State Tournament, draws No. 7 Pierre T.F. Riggs (14-7) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The Raiders fell to the Governors by 22 points in their second game of the season back on Dec. 9 at Carold Heier Gymnasium.