The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team entered the fourth quarter deadlocked with No. 5 Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon, looking to pull off an upset win.

But the Tigers got hot in the final frame and started scoring buckets in bunches, opening the period on a 10-0 run to build a double-digit lead with five and a half minutes to play.

The Raiders, meanwhile, also went cold from the floor, converting just two field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter as victory fell out of their grasp in a 55-40 loss in Class AA action at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

“Give them credit, they made some shots. They made some big shots,” Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring said of Harrisburg. “We were a half-second late on a couple close-outs and their girls knocked down some 3s to get it going.”

Much of the contest was an offensive struggle for the Raiders (12-5), who shot 25.5% from the floor and went 3 of 23 from 3-point range. Taaliyah Porter scored a team-high 17 points on 5 of 16 shooting, while Finley Love chipped in eight points.

Hannah Eide paced the Tigers (14-3), now winners of four straight, with 16 points on 3 of 10 shooting, going 9 for 10 at the free-throw line, while Jaylee Hofer tallied 15 points and Makinley Lawrenson picked up 10. Harrisburg shot 35.6%, went 7 of 19 from beyond the arc and converted 16 of 20 free throws.

“I thought we got really impatient offensively. We didn’t move the ball as much as we needed to, and they just went on a run,” said Dannenbring, whose squad was outscored 22-7 in the fourth quarter. “The hard part is, when a team starts going on a run you start trying to press and get it back right away, and you’ve got to be patient and get a great shot, and I thought we could’ve been a little bit more patient through the fourth quarter.”

Stevens has now lost three of its last four games since starting the season 11-2, finishing a tough nine-day stretch where it played three of the top four teams in the class standings. The Raiders return to action Thursday, hosting rival Rapid City Central (5-12).

“You don’t ever want to lose, but you can learn a lot from a loss, for sure, and you can see the things that we need to do to get better,” Dannenbring said. “We’ll see if we can go on a revenge tour here at the end of the season.”

Raider boys drop 4th straight in blowout loss to Tigers

The Harrisburg boys basketball team outscored Stevens 16-6 in the third quarter to build a 20-point lead, then extended their advantage beyond 30 in the fourth en route to a 67-43 win Saturday at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

The Raiders (4-12), who have now lost four in a row, shot 34.8% from the floor and finished without a double-digit scorer. Dayler Segrist earned a team-high nine points off a trio of 3-pointers, all in the first half, and Madinko Hawley chipped in seven points. Stevens went 8 of 20 from beyond the arc and turned the ball over 21 times.

Braeden VanBockern poured in a game-high 23 points on 8 of 11 shooting for the Tigers (11-6), while Jacoby Mehram tallied 16 points and Ethan Determan earned 15 points. Harrisburg shot 44.8%, went 9 of 21 from the perimeter and racked up 13 steals.

Stevens hosts rival Rapid City Central (6-11) on Friday.