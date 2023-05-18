Rapid City Stevens sits in seventh place after the first day of the boys tennis Class AA State Tournament on Thursday in Sioux Falls.

The Raiders accumulated 155 points and trail current No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln by 205 points.

In singles, Nolan Rehorst beat Watertown's Curtis Sneden 6-4, 6-3 in the Flight 1 first round before falling to top-seeded Rocky McKenzie of Lincoln 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and to Brandon Valley's Eli Woidyla 10-5 in the fifth-place semifinals.

Tristan Eizinger dropped a three-set thriller, 6-4, 3-6, 7-10, to Mitchell's Jager Juracek in the Flight 2 first round before bouncing back with a 10-4 victory over Brooking's Braylon Peters in the consolation semifinals after receiving a bye in the consolations quarterfinals.

Dayler Segrist won his opening-round match at Flight 3, 6-0, 6-3, over Sioux Falls Jefferson's Dawson McCaulley, before losing to Harrisburg's Maverik Ragon 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. He then beat Brandon Valley's Gibsen Eszlinger 10-4 in the fifth-place semifinals.

Max Phares rebounded from a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Brandon Valley's Ben Gromer in the Flight 4 first round by edging Sioux Falls Roosevelt's Caden Patzwald 10-7 in the consolation semifinals after receiving a bye in the consolations quarterfinals.

Josh Mueller topped Watertown's Tyler Dingsor 6-2, 6-4 in the Flight 5 opening round before falling to top-seeded Christopher Tao of Lincoln 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. He then bested Brandon Valley's Lucas Fogarty 10-7 in the fifth-place semifinals.

Isaac Wright, the No. 3 seed in Flight 6, remains the only Stevens player left in the main draw. He beat Sioux Falls Washington's Austin Sorgdrager 6-0, 6-2 in the first round and Watertown's Joey Meester 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal clash with No. 2 seed Samuel Hayden of O'Gorman on Friday.

In doubles, the Flight 1 team of Rehorst and Eizinger edged Aberdeen Central 10-7 in the first round before falling to top-seeded Lincoln 10-3 in the quarterfinals, the Flight 2 team of Segrist and Phares bested Jefferson 10-4 in the first round before losing to Washington 10-3 in the quarterfinals and the Flight 3 team of Wright and Landin Roozenboom beat Washington 10-7 in the opening round before falling to O'Gorman 10-4 in the quarterfinals.

Rapid City Central sits in 14th place out of 14 schools with three points. The Cobblers' only points came in Flight 6 singles where Peyton Taylor, who after losing in the first round, upset Brookings' Jean-Claude St. Pierre 10-7 in the consolation quarterfinals. Taylor went on to fall to Yankton's Ethan Marsh 10-0 in the consolation semifinals.

The second and final day of the tournament gets underway Friday morning.