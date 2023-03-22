Rapid City Stevens High School has named Nick Karn its next activities director, Rapid City Area Schools community relations manager Bobbi Schaefbauer announced Wednesday afternoon.

Karn, a Grand Island, Nebraska native, is set to take over for Jared Vasquez, who is retiring, on July 1. He will be arriving in the Black Hills from Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he has served as an athletic director, football coach, dean of students and teacher at several schools over the past decade.

“We are excited to welcome Nick Karn to Stevens High School and witness the impact he will have on our Raider community," school principal Jocelyn Hafner said in a statement. "Including promoting an atmosphere where activity success is linked to our academic success."

Karn is a 2013 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a bachelor's degree in secondary education, and earned a master's degree in school administration in 2019 from Fort Hays State University. He was also a Teach for America corps member and Sue Lehmann Excellence in Teacher Leadership Award finalist in 2015.

He served as athletic director at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs from May 2021 to this past January.

Karn said in a statement most of his family lives in Rapid City, which he frequented while growing up, and always loved the area for its natural beauty and sense of community. He is set to move to the Black Hills with his wife and son.

“I chose Stevens High School because of its long tradition of excellence and the opportunities it provides our students to reach their ultimate potential," he said in a statement. "Our goal is to compete at the highest level in all activities and athletics with integrity and pride while developing students who lead our community.

"I am aware of the responsibility that comes with this position, and I promise to bring high energy, organization, communication, and dedication to our school."