STM boys ride first-quarter wave to hand Rapid City Christian first loss of season

The anticipation of St. Thomas More and Rapid City’s Christian’s boys basketball rivalry showdown only grew this season as both teams strung together wins and became staples in the top-five rankings.

That anticipation was heightened in the days, hours and even minutes before tipoff Friday night, as a sellout crowd at STM forced staff to lock the front doors to the gym after reaching capacity and the proceeding JV game extended into overtime.

For all that anticipation, the main event fell far short of the hype. The Cavaliers made sure of that.

Caleb Hollenbeck made quick work of silencing the opposing fans, pouring in 11 points in the first four minutes as No. 5 ranked St. Thomas More roared out to a 17-point lead in the opening quarter and rode that wave to a convincing 61-38 win over No. 4 Rapid Christian, handing the Comets their first loss of the season in front of a packed gymnasium.

“We’ve been looking forward to this game for quite a while, to be honest,” Cavaliers head coach Dave Hollenbeck said. “They were undefeated and ranked No. 4. They’re a good ball club, so it’s fun to have this kind of atmosphere. The Christian fans were really awesome and loud, and I thought our fans did a great job. It was just a fun night of basketball.”

Caleb Hollenbeck finished with a game-high 26 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, including three in the first quarter, and surpassed 1,000 career points. Jordan Uhlir recorded a double-double for STM (13-1), tallying 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

“Right away when I got here, I just had a mentality that we were going to come out and put it on them, and that’s what we did,” said Caleb Hollenbeck, whose squad is now 5-0 against the Comets since 2018. “We’ve been playing them over the years, so when we face them we want to play our best.”

Sophomore point guard Benson Kieffer paced Christian (12-1) with 18 points, earning 13 in the second half, while Julius Frog chipped in eight points and seven rebounds.

“I don’t think there’s any other way to say it, they just kicked our butts tonight,” Comets head coach Kyle Courtney said. “We missed some bunnies, some shots at the rim early. I thought those really hurt. If some of those had gone down, we might’ve gotten the nerves calmed down a little bit, but missing some of those early shots really hurt.”

Hollenbeck and company wasted little time building a double-digit lead, racing out to a 13-2 advantage less than halfway through the opening period. After Frog ended the run with a turnaround jumper, Will Green sank a pair of 3s as the Cavs executed an 11-0 run to stretch their lead to 20, up 24-4, in the first minute of the second quarter.

Caleb Hollenbeck hit another 3, and Easton Ogle drained one from the left wing off the bench, as STM ended the first half with eight made 3-pointers and a 34-13 advantage.

“They’re really good in transition and they shoot the basketball well, so we needed to get back on defense and just try to get in front of them to slow them down,” said Dave Hollenbeck, who held Christian to a season-low scoring total. “We thought if we could slow them down, get the shot clock to 15, 16, 17 seconds, I thought we’d be in pretty good shape with the tempo.”

Kieffer started to get the Comet offense going in the second, helping cut his team’s deficit down to 15 in the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers defense proved too stifling to cut into it further.

“The disappointing thing is how we lost it, not being in a close game, but I think we learned a lot from it, for sure, and there’s still a lot of basketball left to be played,” Courtney said. “This doesn’t define our season. There’s an awful lot of basketball, we’ve got a lot of goals ahead of us, so we’ve got to regroup and get back to work Monday and get better.”

Later in the fourth quarter, a mid-range jumper from Caleb Hollenbeck put him over the 1,000-career point mark. STM fans chanted his first name in celebration.

“He told me this afternoon at the house, he said ‘Dad, I’m ready to go.’ He said ‘We’re ready,’ so I felt good that he was going to be ready to go,” Dave Hollenbeck said of Caleb, his son. “Those shots can go or they can’t. If they don’t go, you’ve got a different ball game, but he hit them and they gave us a little cushion and got our energy going.”

St. Thomas More is back in action Tuesday at Sturgis, while Rapid City Christian heads out of state next Friday to face Chadron, Nebraska.