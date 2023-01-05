STM boys ward off Douglas to stay unbeaten

BOX ELDER — In the middle of a demanding week of games, playing three in five days and squaring off against two higher-class opponents, the St. Thomas More boys basketball team had a bit of trouble against Douglas on Thursday.

Scoring wasn’t a problem for the No. 4 ranked Cavaliers, who never trailed in the contest and never seriously threatened to relinquish the lead, but the size and perimeter shooting of the Patriots, who dropped 33-point and 32-point losses to their Black Hills Conference foe last season, provided a challenge under the boards.

“We had to come out and defend. We struggled with that,” senior forward Caleb Hollenbeck said. “For sure we didn’t outwork them, they outworked us. We failed on the glass, which was the main objective, rebounding, but we worked it out and finished it.”

Hollenbeck poured in a game-high 20 points as STM secured a 56-42 win to remain undefeated on the season.

“Douglas did a nice job shooting the basketball tonight. They had six 3s and they had some good drives to the basket, and caused some problems for us,” Cavaliers head coach Dave Hollenbeck said. “For whatever reason, we didn’t rebound like we were capable of and I didn’t think we defended very well.”

Caleb Hollenbeck earned 12 of his scoring total from beyond the arc and picked up three assists, while Jordan Uhlir added nine points and five rebounds for St. Thomas More (7-0) and Easton Ogle chipped in eight points off the bench. Will Green collected six assists and four steals to go along with six points.

“We’re capable of moving the basketball, but we had three travel calls and a couple other silly turnovers that you can’t have, especially as we head down the stretch here,” said Dave Hollenbeck, whose squad will host Sturgis on Saturday. “We’re going to be running into some awfully good teams and we’re going to have to play better.”

Landon Cast paced Douglas (1-4) with 12 points, while Jason Fischer tallied nine points, six rebounds and three assists.

“Douglas did a nice job with the physical play. They do a good job defensively and they play hard,” Dave Hollenbeck said. “Their kids play hard, so that’s a credit to them. (Head coach) Travis (Miller) does a nice job out here with his kids, and we’re going to have to learn that every game’s going to be a battle if we’re not going to play hard.”

Green hit a 3-pointer to end the first quarter and Caleb Hollenbeck converted a 3-point off an inbounds pass to start the second as the Cavs built a double-digit advantage, leading 20-10. Cast answered with five of his 10 first-half points, scoring a second-chance bucket off his own rebound and dropping in a 3 as the Pats cut their deficit back down to five in the second period.

STM stretched its lead back out to nine, but a Jacob Blaisure 3 for Douglas made it a two-possession game, 30-24, at halftime.

The third quarter proved favorable to the Cavaliers, who outscored the Patriots 15-6 to start pulling away. Caleb Hollebeck drilled a pair of 3s in the frame, including one that came off a second straight steal and pass from Green. Ogle laid in the first one.

Douglas’ contributions in the third quarter came courtesy of a 3-point play from Andrew Divis and a 3-point field goal from Blaisure, but St. Thomas More closed the period with six straight points, including back-to-back buckets from Ogle, who tallied six in the quarter, to enter the final frame leading by 15.

Divis opened the fourth with a 3, but his triple was answered by a 7-0 run from the Cavaliers. Uhlir bookended Caleb Hollenbeck’s fourth 3 of the night with a basket off an inbounds pass and a layup in transition, which pushed STM’s lead to 20 at 52-32 with 6:34 to play.

Jesse Hand unleashed a 3 to end the run and spark an 8-1 run for the Patriots to shorten their deficit to 13, but Douglas was held to just two more points in the contest as STM secured the victory.

St. Thomas More hosts Sturgis (2-1) on Saturday, while Douglas travels to Belle Fourche (1-2).