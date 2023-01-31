STM girls stifle Rapid City Christian in Black Hills Conference rivalry action

After the St. Thomas More girls basketball team’s surprising loss to Spearfish last week, head coach Brandon Kandolin said his squad lacked energy.

That energy needed was on full display Tuesday night, as the No. 5 ranked Cavaliers held rival Rapid City Christian to a season-low scoring total in a stifling 58-28 win, picking up their second straight victory by at least 30 points since their defeat to the Spartans.

“The Spearfish game was one of those timely losses that helps you re-evaluate some things that you maybe need to work on, and one of them that I told them is the energy,” Kandolin said. “We weren’t playing at 100% at Spearfish, but that’s no excuse. We need to bring an energy.”

Standout player Reese Ross was kept relatively at bay thanks to double and triple-teams, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. It was Jada Mollman, coupled with a handful of other shooters, who provided an offensive spark for STM (12-3), tallying a game-high 18 points and adding two blocks.

“We know every team is going to triple-team Reese because she’s a great player. She does everything, so we’ve just been told to step up, all of us, or else we’re not going to win games,” Mollman said. “I guess I’ve just been pushed by the coaches a lot lately, because they know the potential I have, and so I just feel like it’s finally starting to show after a couple games.”

Olivia Kieffer, the standout for Christian (11-3), was held to nine points, while Hayden Thorton came off the bench and chipped in nine as well, all in the second half. The Lady Comets entered the night averaging over 67 points per game and on a six-game winning streak.

“Our game plan on defense was to put pressure on Reese and make somebody else beat us,” Lady Comets head coach Joe Kieffer said. “She really didn’t have that big of a game, so that wasn’t much of a factor, so that part went well, but if you can’t score points you can’t win basketball games.”

Mollman got the Cavaliers offense rolling early, pouring in eight of her team’s 17 first-quarter points, all in the paint, as STM raced out to a 13-4 lead less than five and half minutes in before Joe Kieffer called his first timeout.

“I think it was a good tone-setter at the very start of the game of Jada being strong and going to the basket, getting a couple of easy layups, and then I thought she defended extremely well,” Kandolin said. “As the night moved on, there were some other players who did exactly what we needed. They knocked down shots when they were open, and we’re going to have to do that to take that pressure off of Reese if somebody’s going to want to double-team or triple-team her.”

Olivia Kieffer scored six of the Lady Comets’ eight first-quarter points before being held quiet in the second.

“She’s such a versatile player, I’m happy that if that’s what we held her to, we did a pretty good job,” Kandolin said of Olivia Kieffer. “She’s a great scorer, she handles the ball extremely well, I think we just understood that when she’s in your area, you’ve got to try and double-team or step in and take a charge, and try to get the ball out of her hands.”

A 3-pointer from Scarlet Grimshaw pushed STM’s lead to double digits, 20-10, with 5:51 remaining in the second quarter. Mollman sank two more buckets, on back-to-back possessions, including one through a foul, and Sloane Keszler banked a layup off the glass as the Cavaliers closed the half on an 11-0 run and entered the locker room with a 28-10 advantage.

“Their defense was the difference in the game,” Joe Kieffer said. “Us not being able to score, more than us not playing defense.”

Ross started finding baskets in the third quarter, opening the second half with seven of STM’s first 10 points, including drilling a long-range 3 off an inbounds pass, to stretch the margin to 25. Grimshaw drained her second 3 of the evening and finished off a steal and fastbreak layup on consecutive possessions later in the period.

Thorton also converted on a handful of field-goal attempts, hitting an unassisted 3 a pair of floaters in the second half.

Mollman capped off her night with a stretch of six straight points in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers’ 30-point victory came five days after beating Sturgis by 46, which came two days after the loss to Spearfish. They’ll hit the court again Friday at Winner.

“We just get super excited before games now, and we take everything more seriously now, I feel like,” Mollman said. “After a loss like that, in a tight game, it’s how you take it from there. We were really beat down, and we just decided that was our pickup point.”

The Lady Comets are also back in action Friday, traveling to Nebraska to take on Chadron.

“We can’t let this game define us and we’ve got to get back to work tomorrow,” Joe Kieffer said. “This game did not go how we wanted it in any form or fashion, but we’ve got two ways to take it; we’re either going to let it bother us or we’re going to really work hard to get better.”