Austin Hagen has been named the new head coach of the St. Thomas More football team.

Cavaliers athletic director Craig Nowotny announced the move in a press release on Friday and he told The Journal that he’s optimistic about the future of Cavaliers football.

“We’re very excited,” he said. “It’s going to be a change since he’s only the second coach in the history of our school. We’re looking forward to Austin’s direction and Austin’s leadership.”

Hagen replaces longtime coach Wayne Sullivan, who accepted an assistant principal job at Sturgis High School in May.

Hagen served as an assistant for the Cavaliers under Sullivan for the last three seasons and previously served as the head track and field coach at Edison Middle School in Sioux Falls.

“This is a program and school that means a lot to me,” Hagen said. “I’ve been a part of the program for a little while, so it’s super exciting. I couldn’t have taken over for a better coach than Wayne Sullivan. I’m taking on the rest of the staff and they are just tremendous. I’m very excited for the young men, for the school and for the community.”

Sullivan coached at STM for 32 seasons and posted a 231-95 record.

During his tenure, the Cavs finished as the state runner-up at the DakotaDome six times and racked up 17 Black Hills Conference Championships.

“It’s going to be different and probably strange,” Nowotny said. “With the circumstances, the only way you can go is forward. I have never been one to look in the past. You learn from your past, but you look forward and you look ahead. We’re excited about the direction that Austin will take us.”

Hagen knows he has big shoes to fill but he said the expectations surrounding the program remain the same.

“Our expectations don't change,” Hagen said. “We’re always going to compete for a Black Hills Conference championship and try to get to the Dome. Those have always been our expectations and our goals and we know what it takes to get those things done.”

Hagen attended Rapid City Stevens high school and played quarterback for the Raiders before attending Black Hills State University, majoring in physical education.

He will continue to serve as STM’s academic services teacher as he takes on a new role on the field.

Nowotny said continuity and established relationships in the locker room set Hagen apart from other candidates in the interview process.

“The biggest thing with Austin is that he is already on staff,” Nowotny said. “He's been an assistant for us for three years. He is in our building and he gets along with kids really well. He also does a nice job in his position at the school. Those were the two biggest traits that stood out for me.”

Hagen said his priorities for the Cavaliers on the field are speed, discipline and physicality.

“It’s not necessarily being a fast person on the field,” he said. “It comes down to knowing the ins and outs, knowing what your job is and playing carefree. That’s what allows you to play fast.”

He also pointed out that Class 11B football requires toughness.

“You have to be very physical every single week if you want to progress and win football games,” Hagen said. “We’re going to have a lot of fun out there too. There will be some special things we get to do with different formations to keep things exciting.”

The Cavaliers bring back a solid corps of seven seniors and 25 returning underclassmen.

“We’re just crossing T's and dotting I's with our staff,” Hagen said. “We’re also communicating with the kids to get some summer stuff set up with camps. We’re taking care of all of those things so we can just go out, practice football and play football.”

St. Thomas More returns to action on August 25 when it takes on Spearfish at Lyle Hare Stadium.