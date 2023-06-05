Rylan Horning admitted she didn’t have her best stuff in the opening round of the Class A girls state golf tournament Monday.

The St. Thomas More freshman closed the day with four birdies to finish with a 10-over 82 and sit in second place after Day 1 at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

While she may not have liked her performance, Horning put herself in solid position to make a run at her first state title, trailing Aberdeen Roncalli’s Claire Crawford by one stroke.

“It feels good,” Horning said. “My worst is the best for some people. I just have to go out and do my best tomorrow and see how everything pans out.”

Cavaliers head coach Brandon Kandolin said Horning’s experience from playing in her third state tournament should help her confidence in a tight race for an individual title on Tuesday.

“She knows that you’re going to have those days, but yet you’re still in contention,” he said. “Knowing the way she can play and with the experience she has, I have a feeling she’s going to play well tomorrow and put herself in a good position to win.”

Horning said her mindset won’t change when she steps up to the tee box on the opening hole with the first group Tuesday morning. She just wants to leave it all on the course.

“I’m just going to do my best again,” Horning said. “I need to do better on my putting, go out there and do my best.”

STM sits in third place halfway through the event at 71-over and trails leader Sioux Falls Christian by 20 strokes. Vermillion ended the round in second at 55-over.

Kandolin said he left the course pleased with his young team’s overall approach to the tournament.

“Maybe I saw a little nerves here and there,” he said. “But once they got going I thought they were pretty composed.”

The scores from the opening day were inflated compared to the scores from the Class B and Class AA girls tournaments in Watertown and Pierre.

Kandolin attributed the higher numbers to a warm, gusty day, coupled with fast greens. He credited his team for adjusting to the elements and putting themselves in a favorable position.

“It wasn’t an easy day,” he said. “The wind had a lot to do with that and the greens are rolling really good. It took some adjustment. They put themselves in a good position to do well in the team race.”

Kaitlin Strain made a push late in the day for the Cavaliers in her state tournament debut. The STM seventh grader shot a 15-over 87 to wrap up Day 1 in 12th place and six strokes off the lead.

“She did extremely well to put herself in a lot of positions,” Kandolin said. “Golf is golf and she had a couple of opportunities slip away, but she was very consistent and very solid. I look for her to bounce back and have another great, solid round tomorrow.”

Other STM scores include Amity Strand at 94, Finley Young at 96 and Makenna Jacobson at 99.

Winner and Custer also finished the day in the top 10 of the team standings. The Warriors shot 103-over for seventh place and the Wildcats shot 114-over for ninth place.

The only other West River team in the field, Belle Fourche, sits in 13th at 139-over.

Day 1 Individual Standings

1. Claire Crawford, Aberdeen Roncalli – 81

2. Rylan Horning, STM – 82

T3. Tori Peterson, Sioux Falls Christian – 83

T3. Stephanie Carr, Vermillion – 83

5. Katie Betsworth, Dakota Valley – 84

T6. Olivia Sorlie, Canton – 85

T6. Cecelia VanDenTop, Sioux Falls Christian – 85

T6. Taylor Reuvers, Vermillion – 85

T6. Claire Lamfers, Sioux Falls Christian – 85

T10. Georgia Johnson, Vermillion – 86

T10. Chloe Attema, Sioux Falls Christian – 86

Team Standings

1. Sioux Falls Christian, +51

2. Vermillion, +55

3. STM, +71

4. Dakota Valley, +75

5. Canton, +86