HOT SPRINGS — St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning wanted to get off to a better start in Thursday’s Black Hills Pre-Conference tournament at Southern Hills Golf Course.

But the Cavaliers freshman, and defending BHC champion, found her groove on the back nine with a pair of birdies on the final five holes.

Horning went on to claim a comfortable five-stroke victory with a 7-over 79.

“I really liked the back nine. It was fun,” Horning said. “I just had to keep in it and stick it out to the end, and not give up.”

Spearfish claimed the team title by 13 strokes at 359 as its top four golfers finished second, third, sixth and 12th in the individual standings.

Olivia Torgensen (84) and Alison Kennedy (85), the 2021 BHC champ, led the way for the Spartans.

The Cavaliers finished second in the team standings at 372. STM was led by Horning, Kaitlin Strain (sixth at 92), Finley Young (10th at 99) and Amity Strand (15th at 102).

The same field returns to Hot Springs at 10 a.m. Monday for the BHC Tournament at the same course.

“I thought they did pretty well,” STM coach Brandon Kandolin said. “This course is in pretty good shape...and it was an adjustment for the girls playing when the putting is a little bit quicker…It’s a good showing for them that’ll give them a lot of confidence going into Monday.”

Kandonlin said he was impressed with the way Horning recovered at the turn to nab a solid finish atop the individual standings.

“I told her that you’re going to have a few of those holes,” he said. “But she’s so consistent when she plays and that’s why it’s so fun to watch her. She’s able to hit all kinds of shots, and even though she may not like the course, she played really well.”

The course at Southern Hills proved rather unforgiving, particularly on the edge of the greens.

Horning said in order to replicate last year’s success from the conference tournament, won at Rocky Knolls Golf Course in Custer, she wants to see some improvement inside 100 yards.

“I definitely want to improve my short game and my putting close to the hole,” she said. “But now I know what clubs I’m going to hit because of my round today and because I’ve played here before.”

Kandolin said he’s looking forward to seeing how Horning approaches the hole at the start of next week after getting a solid read Thursday.

“I expect her to think about a couple of holes,” he said. “Then we’ll talk about some things and positions where (she) needs to be. And I think Monday she’s going to attack the course pretty well.”

Team Standings

1. Spearfish, 359

2. STM, 372

3. Rapid City Stevens, 410

4. Custer, 419

5. Belle Fourche, 456

Individual Standings

1. Rylan Horning, STM – 79

2. Olivia Torgerson, Spearfish – 84

3. Alison Kennedy, Spearfish – 85

4. Hayden Thorton, Rapid City Christian – 88

5. Shauna Zacher, Custer – 92

6. Cadence Kilmer, Spearfish – 92

7. Kaitlin Strain, STM – 92

8. Allyson Kattke, Hot Springs – 94

9. Lilliana Van de Wyst, Stevens – 95

10. Finley Young, STM – 99