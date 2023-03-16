The St. Thomas More boys basketball team battled their way back from a second-half, double-digit deficit Thursday night, finally leveling the contest when Caleb Hollenbeck hit a clutch 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining.

Overtime looked imminent, that is before Garrett Merkley threw a high-arching inbounds pass at midcourt to Devon Schmitz, who hustled to the perimeter, let loose a contested NBA-range 3 and drilled the shot as time expired, giving No. 7 Elk Point-Jefferson a stunning 53-50 upset win over No. 2 STM in the Class A State Tournament quarterfinals at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

“The count got to at least four seconds there at the end on the out-of-bounds (play), so we cheated up thinking they were going to get a five-second call or throw a bad pass,” Cavaliers head coach Dave Hollenbeck told the Journal. “And they made a great play; threw it over the top and made a big shot.”

**BUZZER BEATER**

No. 7 Elk Point-Jefferson upsets No. 2 St. Thomas More with a shot from Devon Schmitz at the horn. #SDHoops23 #SDPreps pic.twitter.com/e9wE1DPun1 — SDPB Sports (@SDPBSports) March 17, 2023

Caleb Hollenbeck’s late-game 3 served as his sixth made shot from the perimeter in the contest, part of a heroic 32-point effort in which he went 9 of 25 from the floor. Will Green was St. Thomas More’s next highest scorer with seven points.

“He battled,” Dave Hollenbeck said of Caleb. “He’s a gamer, and he hit some big shots down the stretch, and of course he hit that big one at the end that tied the game with four seconds to go, but they made a bigger shot to beat us.”

Caleb Hollenbeck with the game-tying three!#SDHoops23 pic.twitter.com/x7XXGBn22t — Digital Z South Dakota (@DigitalZSD) March 17, 2023

Schmitz’s buzzer-beater capped off a perfect 6-for-6 clip from beyond the arc, which is where he collected all 18 of his team-high points. Evan Fornina chipped in nine points.

Elk Point-Jefferson (18-5), playing in its first state tournament since 2010, benefited from 15 points off turnovers, 12 fast-break points and 50% shooting. STM (20-3) missed a handful of close-range buckets and multiple chances in the closing minutes to pull ahead, never leading in the contest and finishing 31.4% from the floor.

“We weren’t focused. Your eyes make layups, and we just didn’t finish well,” Dave Hollenbeck said. “We didn’t see the ball go through the rim like we should’ve, and unfortunately we missed those shots.”

The Huskies led by as much as seven in the first half, but took their largest lead of the evening off 3s by Schmitz and Easton Kempf to open the third quarter, building a 32-21 advantage with 5:42 to play in the period.

A second-chance 3-pointer from Caleb Hollenbeck in the left wing sparked a 12-4 run for the Cavaliers to close the frame and enter the fourth down by three, 36-33. The senior forward sank four free throws and Lee Neugebauer notched two buckets on the run to help get their squad back in the ball game.

“We got a couple turnovers there and we were able to hit some shots from the perimeter,” Dave Hollenbeck said. “We just told the guys, ‘One possession at a time, and we’ll have an opportunity at the end,’ so we were able to cut into that lead pretty nicely.”

EPJ stretched its lead back out to seven just over a minute into the fourth quarter, but a pair of 3s from Caleb Hollenbeck put STM within one, and following a charge called on the Huskies, the Cavs got the ball back with a chance to pull ahead.

A turnover put the ball back into the hands of Elk Point-Jefferson, which responded with a 3 from Schmitz. Later in the period, trailing 48-45, Caleb Hollenbeck knocked down a 2-point jumper, then a steal by Neugebauer gave St. Thomas More another chance to take the lead with under three minutes remaining.

The Cavaliers missed their first and second-chance shots, and turned the ball over after grabbing their second offensive board of the possession. Neugebauer picked up another steal, but then turned the ball over again. Kayden Moore took hold of the rock and went 1 for 2 at the line to put the Huskies up 49-47 with 1:52 left.

STM turned it over on its ensuing possession, but got the ball back after two missed field goals by EPJ, including a blocked shot by Matthew Larson. Caleb Hollenbeck missed a 3, then Merkley sank a free throw to push the Huskies’ lead to three with 33 seconds to play.

Following another missed 3 from Caleb Hollenbeck, Schmitz was sent to the line with 16.2 ticks left and a chance to stretch Elk Point-Jefferson’s lead to two possessions. He missed them both, however, prompting Caleb Hollenbeck to grab the rebound, run down the floor and call timeout in the front-court with 9.2 seconds remaining.

Out of the break, Caleb Hollenbeck took an inbounds pass from Larson and pulled up an unassisted contested 3 from the right wing and drained the bucket to even the score at 50-50 with 4.3 seconds left.

The Huskies called timeout with 3.8 seconds to play and drew up their last shot, feeding in their inbounds pass and Schmitz releasing his game-winner with 2.3 ticks left. The ball fell through the iron with just over a second remaining, not giving the Cavs enough time for a response.

“It was a tough one,” Dave Hollenbeck said. “We put ourselves in a situation to be able to get into overtime, and they made a great play.”

St. Thomas More will face No. 6 Mount Vernon/Plankinton (18-6) in the consolation semifinals at 12 p.m. MT on Friday. Elk Point-Jefferson takes on No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian (20-4) at 6:45 p.m. MT for a spot in the Class A title game.