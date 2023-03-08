St. Thomas More standout Reese Ross has been named Gatorade Player of the Year for South Dakota girls basketball, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Cavaliers senior averaged 22.1 points, eight rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.8 assists per game this season to lead the Cavaliers to a 17-5 record.

“Ross is so athletic and long and finishes in a variety of ways,” Red Cloud girls head coach Matt Rama said in a statement. “She really has fantastic balance, but she still plays within their system and will pass to the open player when she draws the double team. I was really impressed with her growth from last year to this year.”

Ross, a 6-foot-1 University of Utah signee, was the No. 1 ranked girls basketball player in the Mount Rushmore State entering the 2022-23 season by PrepGirlsHoops.com. She is the second STM student-athlete in the past three seasons to win the award, joining Haleigh Timmer, who won it in 2021.

Ross has maintained a 3.92 grade-point average, volunteers for Meals on Wheels and is an active member of her church community.