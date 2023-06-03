Rylan Horning’s success over the last few years shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The St. Thomas More freshman’s mother, Ashley Horning, formerly Ashley Cariveau, put together a sensational high school golf career, splitting time between STM and Rapid City Stevens prior to her graduation in 2000.

In 1997, the elder Horning won the Class B individual state championship, and now her daughter hopes to follow in her mother’s footsteps after back-to-back fourth-place finishes in Class A.

“It’s definitely helped,” Rylan Horning said. “You have a goal to look forward to and you really want to go in her footsteps. It’s nice to have someone to look up to.”

Ashley Horning’s resume also includes a solid college golf career at the University of Wyoming, and despite all of her accomplishments, the Rapid City native said watching her daughter thrive on the course has been the greatest joy of her life in the sport.

“It's so much better as a parent than actually playing,” Ashley Horning said. “It's awesome just to watch her. She hits shots I wish I could have dreamed of hitting when I was her age.”

Rylan Horning continued a dominant season last month as she claimed back-to-back Black Hills Conference and Region 4A individual titles, while leading the Cavaliers to the team championship in both events as well.

She first burst onto the scene in seventh grade with a fourth-place finish in the Class A State Tournament at Spearfish Canyon Country Club, and replicated that success last season for another fourth-place finish at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

“All parents want their kids to do well,” Ashley Horning said. “I always want her to do the best she can, knowing that there are always going to be bad shots and bad holes. You just have to keep trucking, figure it out, dig deep and try your best. That’s all you can ask for.”

Golf is a family affair for Ashley and Rylan Horning. Ashley’s twin sister Aryn, Rylan's aunt, also played for the Cavaliers and the Raiders, winning the Class A individual state title for Stevens in 1999.

STM head coach Brandon Kandolin said his standout freshman certainly benefits from her family transition on the course.

“She has a lot of experience, but it also helps to have that background and support from mom and dad,” he said. “They’re willing to take her to places and play in other tournaments to get more experience. She’s very poised in what she does and has a very good understanding of the game.”

After winning the region tournament last month at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City, Rylan Horning was laser-focused on the Class A State Tournament, which takes place on Monday and Tuesday at the same venue.

She said she’s still going to be nervous, but hopes that making her third trip to the event, and playing on her home course, will provide an edge in a competitive field.

“You always have nerves,” Rylan Horning said. “I’m just going to go out there and try my best. I’m trying to focus on what I’ve already accomplished and already done to work up to State.”

All season, Kandolin has emphasized the composure and focus that his young golfer exemplifies on the course.

“She has that poise about her that gives her a little bit of an edge over others,” he said.

Ashley Horning also pointed out the mentality and edge that her daughter brings to the course, skills she said as her greatest assets.

“She just has a carefree attitude and enjoys being out there with her team,” she said. “You wouldn’t know if Rylan had an eight on a hole or a three on a hole, she just has the same attitude.”

Rylan isn’t just focused on her individual goals entering the state tournament, she hopes to see a solid finish from her Cavalier teammates too. STM enters with one of the youngest foursomes in the field with one senior (Makenna Jacobson), two freshmen (Horning and Kaitlin Strand) and one seventh grader (Kaitlin Strain).

Rylan Horning isn’t intimidated by her own youth, or that of her team.

“It is what it is,” she said. “That means we have so many years to come. This year doesn’t dictate what’s going to happen over the next few years. Our girls are really stepping forward and doing their job.”

The Class A State Tournament tees off at 9 a.m. Monday at Meadowbrook Golf Course.