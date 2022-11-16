Strong start propels BHSU women past UMary

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State women basketball team shot 66.7% from the field and from 3-point range in the opening quarter to set the tone early against University of Mary Wednesday night at the Donald E. Young Center.

The Yellow Jackets rode that early momentum to a 22-11 advantage after one quarter.

That hot start proved beneficial down the stretch as UMary cut its deficit to five points with 37 seconds to play on a four-point play, but Black Hills State finished out the game on the charity stripe to secure a 77-67 home victory.

“Hairy is a good way to describe it,” head coach Mark Nore said. “It was definitely important to get our offense started. I thought we had the right mentality going into it and the right focus. Every time Mary made a big play or run, we responded.

Danica Kocer led the way for BHSU with 18 points on 5 of 12 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers, five rebounds and six steals.

The senior guard said Nore makes a point for the team to start each quarter on a high note and that the strategy paid off on Wednesday.

“We always say to come out hard every quarter,” Kocer said. “At the end of the game it was getting close, so it was good that we came out hard each quarter and got that lead right away.”

Three other Yellow Jackets finished the game in double figures, as Ellie More added 16 points, Morgan Hammerbeck added 13 points and Niki Van Wyk added 12 points and five assists.

“They were making plays when we needed it, whether it was a rebound or a big shot or whatever,” Nore said. “It's really important to have balance on your team and also, with that, just the willingness to share, so it's nice.”

Kocer said she’s thankful the Yellow Jackets possess a host of players who can score the ball when needed because it opens up a variety of avenues offensively.

“Everyone can shoot from the outside, so it's easy for me to just kick it out if I get inside or just work the ball,” she said. “I don't have any pressure on myself because I know my other teammates will step up and score also.”

The Black Hills State bench outscored UMary 28-8 in the contest. The Yellow Jackets finished the contest 50% from the field on 26 of 52 shooting and shot 41.2% from 3 on 7 of 17 attempts.

Defensively, BHSU forced 27 turnovers and scored 18 points off turnovers. The Marauders shot 41.1% from the field on 23 of 57 shooting and connected on 8 of 21 3-point attempts.

In the opening quarter, the two squads battled back and forth as BHSU led 12-10 with 3:15 left in the frame. The Yellow Jackets caught fire down the stretch and closed the first on a 10-1 run to take a 22-11 lead entering the second quarter.

In the second quarter, BHSU pushed its lead to 14 with 8:30 left in the half, its largest of the game, but UMary responded and cut its deficit to 40-30 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Black Hills State took control of the pace of the game and pushed its lead back to 11 at 57-46 entering the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, the Yellow Jackets held a nine-point lead with less than a minute to play, but the Marauders capitalized with a four-point play to get back in the thick of it with 37.6 seconds remaining.

Megan Voit hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to cut UMary’s deficit to 70-64, and an off-ball fould on Kocer sent Carly Kottsick to the line for a pair of free throws. Kottsic made one of two shots to pull her team with five at 70-65.

BHSU responded down the stretch with a 7-2 run to close out the contest with a 10-point win.

The Yellow Jackets return to action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Minot State back at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

“I want to see the same mental focus, same intensity and same energy we had tonight,” Nore said. “And make sure that we enjoy it and have fun through this process.”