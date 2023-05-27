Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX FALLS — Sturgis Brown’s Aidan Hedderman needed to run a near perfect race to win a second straight Class AA state championship in the 110-meter hurdles.

The Scoopers star faced a worthy challenger in Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Vaughn Brown, and the race came down to the final hurdle.

Hedderman bore down in a tight race and edged out Brown with a personal record at 14.47 seconds to win gold and continue his reign atop the podium on the final day of the South Dakota high school state track and field meet at Howard Wood Field.

“It feels boomtastic,” Hedderman said. “It was just amazing. I knew I was going to have to run a PR to win it, because Vaughn Brown had a huge effort at the end of last year and in the prelims. I knew I’d have to run my best race to win it. I did and it was exciting and fun.”

Hedderman said he didn’t really notice that Brown held a slight lead prior to the final leap, because his eyes were locked on the finish line. The Sturgis runner narrowly defeated his opponent by .09 seconds.

“I was only thinking about finishing all the way through,” the junior said. “I knew it was going to be close. Then when I leaned across I saw that I was just barely ahead of him and it was amazing.”

Stevens 4x100 team sends Brooklyn Jurgens out on a high note

The Rapid City Stevens 4x100-meter relay team expected to be in contention for a state title on Saturday.

Mya Nishimura, Ella Bradeen, Claudia Werner and Brooklyn Jurgens finished fifth in the event at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays earlier this month .53 seconds behind a salty Sioux Falls Lincoln squad.

The Raiders bounced back on Saturday at Howard Wood Field, winning the event and sending Jurgens off with a championship and gold medal in her final high school meet.

“We knew it was going to be good,” the freshman Bradeen said. “We just went out there and really wanted to do it for each other and for Brooklyn’s last race. It was just really fun.”

Jurgens crossed the finish line holding up her index finger as she anchored the team to victory at 49.12 seconds.

She said it meant even more because the team redeemed themselves and secured the top spot on the podium.

“It’s a great recap of what my track season has been as a whole,” the senior said. “We’ve always been champions. It’s great to end on that note, knowing deep down that we’re champions again.”

Spearfish’s Guthmiller overcomes nagging injury to win back-to-back 100 dash titles

At the Howard Wood Dakota Relays earlier this month, Jaden Guthmiller pulled his hamstring.

The injury sidelined him for the conclusion of the regular season, but this weekend he returned to the same venue for the state track and field meet. and left the track as a victor once again.

The Spearfish senior tied the meet record in the 100-meter dash at 10.49 seconds in the prelims Thursday, then stayed sharp to claim his second straight state title and gold medal at 10.59 on championship Saturday at Howard Wood Field.

He pulled up at the end of the race with an aggravation in the muscle but did just enough to close his high school career with back-to-back titles.

“I gave it my all there,” the senior said. “I was literally stumbling across the finish line. I got it done when I wanted to, so it’s not a bad day.”

After tying the meet record on Thursday, Guthmiller made sure to thank his athletic trainers and physical trainers for ensuring he was in the best shape to compete at a high level.

“I’m really excited that I was able to get back to where I needed to be,” the University of South Dakota signee said. “I’ve had so much help with trainers and PT appointments. All of it makes this feel so good.”

Brynn Nelson ups her javelin state record, wins first championship

Brynn Nelson held the state javelin record entering the season and continued to build on a strong career this season.

The Rapid City Stevens sophomore set out to crack 135 feet this season and broke that on April 25 in the Festival of Relays at Sioux Park with a hurl of 136 feet.

Nelson continued to outpace herself during the state track and field meet on Saturday with a state record, meet record and personal best throw of 136 feet, 3 inches to win her first state championship and a gold medal.

“It was crazy,” she said. “I was really hoping to pull through like that but it was a great feeling.”

Nelson said that finishing seventh in the Dakota Relays earlier this month against some of the best javelin throwers in the region was her favorite experience this season, but admitted that it’s nice to take home some hardware.

“This was definitely up there because I got the state record at the state meet,” Nelson said. “I was really hoping to pull through for my teammates.

Other Class AA state champions crowned on Day 3

Boys

4x200 relay: Brandon Valley – 1:27.52

1600: Simeon Birnbaum, Rapid City Stevens – 4:02.78

4x100 relay: SF Roosevelt – 42.34

400: Griffin Wildee, SF Jefferson – 48.99

300 hurdles: Aiden Heimann, Aberdeen Central – 39.25

200: Landon Dulaney, Brandon Valley – 22.21

4x400: O’Gorman – 3:20.18

Discus: Kael Miedema, SF Washington – 193 feet, 2 inches

Girls

100 hurdles: Dymond Nave, SF Lincoln – 14.78

100: Ellen Merkley, SF Lincoln – 12.42

4x200 relay: SF Lincoln – 1:43.19

1600: Libby Castelli, O’Gorman – 4:51.11

400: Shae Rumsey, Yankton – 57.65

300 hurdles: Audrey Meyer, O’Gorman – 45.21

200: Kali Ringstmeyer, Pierre T.F. Riggs – 26.29

4x400: Brandon Valley – 3:57.65

High jump: Jayaunna Stroh, Brandon Valley – 5 feet, 4 inches

Team Standings

Boys

1. O’Gorman, 100.5

2. Brandon Valley, 90.5

3. Stevens, 88

4. Harrisburg, 63

5. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 55.5

Girls

Final Team Standings

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 114

2. Brandon Valley, 102

3. O’Gorman, 91

4. Stevens, 81

5. Spearfish, 59.5