The Lyman School District announced Thursday that Derris Buus has been hired as its next middle/high school principal and activities director.

"Mr. Buus has a long tenure of working in schools from his days of working at his alma mater Winner to coaching South Dakota AA basketball for several schools," Lyman Superintendent Chris Long said in a statement. "He is a relationship-first leader and will acclimate himself quickly to the district and communities of the Lyman School District."

Buus has served as head coach of the Sturgis Brown High School boys basketball team since 2018, as well an assistant football coach with the Scoopers and third grade teacher at Sturgis Elementary. He's previously coached at Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Rapid City Stevens.

“We’re excited to welcome Mr. Buus and his family to the Lyman School District and are confident that his experiences in education and the military will make him a strong school leader," said Lyman Board of Education President Matt Collins.