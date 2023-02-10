HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs boys thrive on pushing the ball in transition and racking up easy baskets.

Sturgis Brown responded by stopping the ball and forcing the Bison to play in the half court Friday at Case Auditorium.

The Bison and Scoopers battled back and forth early and entered halftime tied.

Sturgis stood strong down the stretch though and surrendered just six field goals in the second half to secure a 54-45 road win.

“I thought we just guarded well and they had a hard time scoring,” Sturgis coach Derris Buus said. “I felt that if we could keep them in the half court, and not give up points off transition, then our odds were better. And then they had to guard us longer in the half court as well.”

It marked the Bison’s (15-1) first loss of the season and the second-straight victory for the Scoopers (6-8).

Hot Springs head coach Aaron Noteboom said Sturgis defended well and that his team struggled to match up with the size of their opponent.

“After the game we talked to the guys about learning from this experience,” he said. We have to move on from this experience and try to get better because we need to make a big run here late in the season.”

Hot Springs returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas More.

Ryan Heinert led the way for the Scoopers with 16 points including 10 points in the fourth quarter to help keep the Bison at bay. Dysen Peterson also finished in double figures with 14 points.

“We shot the ball extraordinarily well from the free throw line there,” Heinert said. “We did a good job attacking the basket. I thought we played really, really well and under control. It's just nice to come out with the win.”

In the first quarter, Sturgis stormed out to a 10-0 lead. But Hot Springs closed the period on a 16-3 run in five minutes, 43 seconds to take a 16-13 lead after one.

The Scoopers limited the Bison to two field goals in the second and the teams entered the break tied at 20-20.

Sturgis allowed one Hot Springs field goal in the third quarter to take a three-point advantage into the fourth.

The Scoopers took control in the fourth and claimed a nine-point road win.

Sturgis returns to action at 7 p.m. Saturday as it hosts Belle Fourche at West Gym.

Bison girls outlast Scoopers

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs girls trailed Sturgis Brown by a pair with just over three minutes to play Friday at Case Auditorium.

But the Bison responded on defense and held the scoopers scoreless for the final three-plus minutes to secure a 39-36 home victory.

“When we help early and play as a team, we're generally pretty solid on defense,” Hot Springs coach Mike Remington said. “When they started getting to the paint, and into the middle, we struggled to recover.”

Maggie Pruess led all scorers with 22 points and helped pick up Hot Springs when the baskets came at a premium.

“All of us are able to do that,” Pruess said. “It just takes one person to go out and start scoring and that momentum just motivates the team to get going.”

Sturgis (1-13) returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday as it travels to Red Cloud.

Hot Springs (7-9) is back at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to host Edgemont.