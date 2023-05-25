Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dan Skinner has been hired as the next head coach of the Sturgis Brown boys basketball team, school activities director Mike Schultz announced Tuesday.

"We are very excited to name Daniel Skinner as the head coach of the Scooper boys basketball program," Schultz said in a statement. "Coach Skinner brings a great deal of energy and passion to our boys basketball program. Coach Skinner grew up around basketball. His mother was a basketball coach and he spent countless hours in the gym around the game."

Skinner graduated from West Central High School in Hartford in 2016 and attended the University of South Dakota where he majored in mathematics. He joined the Scoopers in 2021 as the head coach of the C team.

"Coach Skinner will bring a great deal of energy to not only our high school program, but also to our middle school and youth programs," Schultz said. "As an assistant coach in the Scooper boys basketball program, Coach Skinner had made many strong connections with our student-athletes and I feel that he will call upon these relationships to build a competitive and educationally-based boys basketball program."