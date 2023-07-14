Kashton Ford of Sturgis won the final round of the bareback bronc riding competition Friday night at the International Finals Youth Rodeo in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Ford scored an 82-point ride that propelled him to a fourth-place finish in the event, netting the Sturgis Brown High School student over $700 for the week.

A local cowgirl also represented the Black Hills well in the Sooner State as Spearfish's Brylee Grubb finished second overall in the goat tying competition. She wrapped up her week with more than $3,500 in earnings.