Sturgis Brown High School named Timmi Keisel as its new head volleyball coach on Tuesday, Scoopers activities director Mike Shultz announced in a release.

Keisel accepted a teaching position at Sturgis in 2019 and has served as an assistant on the volleyball staff since 2020.

"We are very excited to name Timmi Keisel as the new head coach of the Scooper volleyball program," Schultz said. "Coach Keisel brings as great deal of passion and energy to our volleyball program."

Keisel replaces Deb Cano who resigned last November after leading Sturgis to a 5-25 overall record this past season. Cano served as the Scoopers' head coach for five seasons.

"Coach Keisel is a coach who believes that the focus should be on the purpose and process of a volleyball program, while being outcome aware," Shultz said. "As an assistant coach, Keisel has made strong connections with our student-athletes and I feel that she will call on these relationships to build a competitive and educationally based program."

Keisel attended Flemming High School in Flemming, Colo. where she played four seasons of varsity volleyball. When she graduated in 2015, Keisel attended Chadron State to continue her athletic and academic career.

As a junior in 2017 Keisel appeared in every set for the Eagles and recorded 144 kills with a .231 attack percentage. Keisel's was named to the 2016 and 2019 RMAC Academic Honor Roll and earned 2019 CoSIDA Super Region 4 Academic All-District First Team honors.

"She has played or coached volleyball for the past 14 years and is excited to get started," Shultz said.