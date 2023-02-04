All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Wichita Thunder;1:05 p.m.
Boys High School Hockey;Time
Rushmore Thunder at Sioux Falls Flyers;12:45 p.m.
Girls High School Hockey;Time
Rushmore Thunder at Sioux Falls Flyers;11:15 a.m.
