The Lakota Tech girls basketball team didn’t play any games in Thursday’s SoDak 16 matchup at Naasz Gym.

Instead, they dominated Dupree from the opening tip to the final buzzer to return to the Class A State Tournament for the second straight season.

Lakota Tech finished the night at 42.9% from the field on 29 of 59 shooting and knocked down six 3-pointers, all while forcing 19 turnovers in a 68-34 neutral-site victory.

The Tatanka enter State with 13 straight wins.

“I told the girls, ‘This is another team in our way. Play our game and have some fun and get the win,'” Lakota Tech head coach Laura Big Crow said. “I'm telling you right now, there's not much coaching that went on in this game today. It was them doing what we've been doing all year.”

Lakota Tech started the season 6-4 prior to its lengthy winning streak.

Jodene Hunter said qualifying for the state tournament was special this time around because of the team’s rocky start to the season.

“This means a lot because everyone doubted us,” the sophomore said. “We started out a little rusty, but we worked hard in practice and learned how to work together.”

Hunter led the way for the Tatanka (19-4) with 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting with a pair of 3s.

“This is her third year getting multiple minutes on this team,” Big Crow said. “She's just a floor general and she's the reason that this crew gets going.”

Chloe Dupree led the Tigers with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Three other Lakota Tech players finished in double figures. Melina Shangreaux racked up 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Taylor Byerley and Shania Ferguson added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

“We have 10 girls on the team from last year and they put in a lot of work,” Big Crow said. “I'm so happy for each and every one of them. They get to go back to the big show, play on the big floor and show everyone what we've been doing all season.”

After surrendering the game’s opening basket, Lakota Tech tallied 11 straight points to take an 11-2 lead with four minutes, 40 seconds left in the first period. Dupree kept it close for the rest of the quarter but trailed 17-10 after one

In the second, Lakota Tech assumed full control as it outscored Dupree 26-9. The Tatanka allowed just three Tigers field goals in the frame to take a 43-19 lead into the halftime break.

“It felt good to start off hot right away and to keep a hold of that lead,” Hunter said.

In the third quarter, Lakota Tech started on an 8-2 run and initiated a running clock with 4:42 left in the period. The Tatanka kept the clock rolling for the entire half and used the opportunity to get younger players in the game, as they secured a 34-point victory.

Last season, Lakota Tech fought hard in the opening game of the Class A State Tournament in Brookings, but lost a 37-35 heartbreaker to eventual champion St. Thomas More in the first round.

The Tatanka never recovered and lost consolation games to Red Cloud and Sioux Falls Christian to finish the weekend in eighth place.

Hunter and Big Crow said last year’s experience left a sour taste in the team’s mouths.

“We weren’t playing this season to make it to the state tournament,” Big Crow said. “We're still playing this season to win the state championship.”

As for Hunter, she has high expectations for the team’s trip to Watertown.

“I see us in the championship,” she said.